More than 1,900 former Justice Dept. employees again call for William Barr’s resignation

WASHINGTON — More than 1,900 former Justice Department employees on Tuesday repeated a call for William Barr to step down as attorney general, asserting in an open letter he had ‘‘once again assaulted the rule of law’’ by moving to drop the case against President Trump’s former national security adviser, Michael Flynn.

The letter, organized by the nonprofit Protect Democracy, was signed by Justice Department staffers serving in Republican and Democratic administrations dating back to President Eisenhower.

Protect Democracy, which counts Justice Department alumni among its members, has organized several similar letters critical of Barr’s decisions or other Trump administration actions.