Study offers details of US children severely sickened by coronavirus

None of the children in the study, published Monday in the journal JAMA Pediatrics, were stricken by the new mysterious inflammatory syndrome linked to the coronavirus that can cause life-threatening cardiac issues in children. They suffered from the virus’ primary line of attack: the severe respiratory problems that have afflicted tens of thousands of American adults.

As concern grows over the potential for children to become seriously ill from the coronavirus, a new study paints the most detailed picture yet of American children who were treated in intensive care units throughout the United States as the pandemic was taking hold in the country.

The study looked at 48 cases from 14 hospitals, infants up to age 21, during late March and early April. Two of the children died. Eighteen were placed on ventilators and two of them remain on the breathing machines more than a month later, said Dr. Lara S. Shekerdemian, chief of critical care at Texas Children’s Hospital, and an author of the study.

Overall, the study both reinforces the evidence that only a small percentage of children will be severely affected by the virus and confirms that some can become devastatingly ill.

“You can read this either like a half-empty glass or a half-full glass,” said Dr. Daniele De Luca, the president-elect of the European Society for Pediatric and Neonatal Intensive Care, who was not involved in the study. “At the end of the day, we have to realize that this disease can actually be serious in children. It’s not like in the beginning when some people said, OK, this is never going to happen.”

The vast majority of the patients — 40 children, including the two who died — had preexisting medical conditions. Nearly half of those patients had complex developmental disorders like cerebral palsy or lifelong technology-dependent treatments like tracheostomies or feeding tubes, children “who have trouble walking, talking, eating, breathing,” Shekerdemian said. Other preexisting health issues included cancer and suppressed immune systems from organ transplants or immunological conditions.

Perhaps because it was so early in the pandemic, none of the children in the study displayed the newly identified pediatric multisystem inflammatory syndrome, which specialists believe may be a latent condition that develops weeks after the initial coronavirus infection and assaults a child’s circulatory system with inflammation rather than directly attacking the lungs. Over the weekend, Governor Andrew Cuomo of New York reported that three children in the state have died of that illness, and last week the journal Lancet reported a death in England.

The new study also suggests that, at least at this point in the pandemic, “nobody knows what the appropriate treatment is for these very sick children,” said Dr. Nigel Curtis, a professor of pediatric infectious diseases at the University of Melbourne, who was not involved in the research.

Hospitals used many methods of breathing support, as well as unproven medications like hydroxychloroquine, remdesivir, and tociluzimab to treat the children. Other approaches included inhaled nitric oxide and blood plasma.

“They get a variety of different treatments in a very nonsystematic way because, of course, quite understandably, these intensive care doctors are going to do their best by these children and so they’re going to try different potential therapies,” said Curtis, who is also head of infectious diseases at the Royal Children’s Hospital Melbourne.

The study was conducted by members of an international collaborative of more than 300 pediatric intensive care and infectious disease specialists.

Forty-six hospitals agreed to participate in the study, which included patients with confirmed coronavirus infections who were admitted to pediatric ICUs in North America.