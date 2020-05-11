Study: Virus death toll in NYC worse than official tally

That’s about 5,300 more deaths than were blamed on the coronavirus in official tallies during those weeks.

Between March 11 and May 2, about 24,000 more people died in the city than researchers would ordinarily expect during that period, it said.

NEW YORK — New York City’s death toll from the coronavirus may be thousands of fatalities worse than the tally kept by the city and state, according to an analysis released Monday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Some of those excess fatalities could be COVID-19 deaths that went uncounted because a person died at home, or without medical providers realizing the person was infected, the researchers at New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene said.

Advertisement

It might also represent a ripple effect of the health crisis, they wrote. Public fear over contracting the virus and the enormous strain on hospitals might have led to delays in people seeking or receiving lifesaving care for conditions like heart disease or diabetes.

The report underscored the challenges authorities face in quantifying the human toll of the crisis. Deaths caused by the coronavirus are believed to be undercounted worldwide, due in large part to limits in testing and the different ways countries count the dead.

Through Sunday, New York City had recorded nearly 14,800 deaths confirmed by a lab test and another nearly 5,200 probable deaths where no test was available but doctors are sure enough to list the virus on the death certificate.

In its analysis, the report Monday said the 5,293 excess deaths were on top of both confirmed and probable fatalities.

Associated Press

New York to begin limited reopening in upstate region

In the most concrete step toward restarting his battered and shuttered state, Governor Andrew Cuomo of New York said on Monday that several upstate regions — including the Finger Lakes area, which includes Rochester — will be allowed to partially reopen this weekend, with limited construction, manufacturing, and curbside retail.

Advertisement

The move would come 10 weeks after the state’s first confirmed case of coronavirus, which has killed more than 26,000 people in New York, and sickened hundreds of thousands more. But that toll has been largely borne by New York City and its suburbs, with far fewer cases and fatalities thus far in the state’s rural regions.

Cuomo, a third-term Democrat, laid out a detailed plan for reopening last week, requiring each of 10 regions to fulfill seven metrics. Those include beefing up testing and contact tracing, ensuring hospital capacity, and showing sustained declines in deaths and new cases.

On Monday, the governor indicated that all seven metrics have now been met in three regions: the Finger Lakes; the Southern Tier, which borders Pennsylvania; and Mohawk Valley, west of Albany. Two other regions — Central New York and the North Country, in the Adirondack Mountains — were just shy of those benchmarks.

New York Times

Biden calls out Trump over testing for coronavirus

WASHINGTON — Former vice president Joe Biden launched a fresh line of attack against President Trump on Monday, criticizing the president for offering coronavirus tests to his staff while telling Americans that testing isn’t important.

‘‘If Trump and his team understand how critical testing is to their safety — and they seem to, given their own behavior — why are they insisting that it’s unnecessary for the American people?’’ Biden wrote in an op-ed in The Washington Post.

Advertisement

Biden returned to the theme later in the piece, writing, ‘‘Instead of once again seeking to divide us, Trump should be working to get Americans the same necessary protections he has gotten for himself.’’

Last week, Trump said that testing is not necessary to safely end virus-related restrictions to life and work in the country, dismissing the advice of health specialists, scientists, and even some Republican allies.

He has also focused on the optics, noting that more testing would probably lead to increases in the official count of infected Americans. ‘‘In a way, by doing all of this testing we make ourselves look bad,’’ he said.

The president receives a daily test for the virus, as do the top aides who come in regular contact with him.

In a statement, White House spokesman Judd Deere defended that administration’s testing response. ‘‘The United States has done more than double the number of tests of any country in the world,’’ he said. ‘‘We are the global leader in testing capacity and continue to work with governors to ensure they have enough capacity for a safe, responsible reopen.’’

The United States has performed about 6 million tests in the past few months but has tested a significantly smaller percentage of the population than many other countries.

About 300,000 tests are being conducted each day throughout the country. Researchers at Harvard University have said we would need to conduct about 5 million tests a day by June — and 20 million a day by July — to safely return to normal life.

Advertisement

Washington Post

Man whose mask helped in escape from jail is caught

CHICAGO — Authorities have captured a man who escaped from a Chicago jail by wearing a protective mask and pretending to be another detainee who was set for release, officials said Monday.

Jahquez Scott, 21, was captured by the Cook County Sheriff’s Department and the FBI on Saturday inside the bedroom of a home in Chicago’s northwest side, the sheriff’s department said. He was scheduled to appear in court on a felony escape charge.

Scott, who was being held at the Cook County Jail on a weapons charge while on parole for a battery of an officer conviction, allegedly promised to pay another detainee, Quintin Henderson, so that he could pretend to be him at Henderson’s May 2 release.

After exchanging sweatshirts with Henderson to complete the disguise, the sheriff’s department said, Scott, who was wearing a mask that concealed tattoos on both sides of his face, stepped forward when Henderson’s name was called for discharge, signed release papers, and walked out of jail.

Henderson, who was about to be released in a drug case, is now being held in lieu of $25,000 bond on charges of aiding and abetting the escape of a felon. The sheriff’s department said Scott had offered Henderson $500 to use his personal information to escape.

Associated Press