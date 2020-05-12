For the record

■ Correction: Based on incorrect information provided by PM Pediatrics, a Page 1 story Tuesday about prospects for so-called immunity passports for people who have had COVID-19 misstated the accuracy of antibody tests used by the company. The tests have a 2 percent chance of producing a false-positive result in someone without antibodies. The Globe regrets the error.

The Globe welcomes information about errors that call for corrections. Information may be sent to comments@globe.com or left in a message at 617-929-8230.