Pence will ‘keep his distance’ from Trump, McEnany says

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that anyone with close contact to a person infected with coronavirus should quarantine for 14 days. Pence learned of his press secretary’s diagnosis Friday morning but chose to proceed with an official trip to Iowa that day.

“The vice president has made the choice to keep his distance for a few days,” McEnany said at a briefing for reporters. “And I would just note that that’s his personal decision to make that. As to how many days he does it, again, that’s a decision for the vice president.”

Vice President Mike Pence is staying away from President Trump for an indefinite period after Pence’s spokeswoman tested positive for coronavirus, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said Tuesday.

Advertisement

He began isolating himself on Saturday, when he skipped a meeting between President Trump and military leaders at the White House, according to people familiar with the matter. He returned to the White House campus on Monday, though he had no contact with the president.

He was seen arriving at the campus again on Tuesday wearing a mask.

Bloomberg News

Florida’s largest countiesare set to reopen

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Florida’s two largest counties appear to be heading toward a partial reopening of their economies next week from the new coronavirus shutdown under a plan that would impose severe restrictions that mirror the rest of the state.

Miami-Dade and Broward counties are finishing a plan that would allow retailers, restaurants, and personal care businesses like barbershops and salons to reopen on Monday, about two months after they closed. The two counties account for almost half of the state’s confirmed coronavirus cases.

The rest of the state began reopening last week.

The plan also calls for Broward and Miami-Dade beaches to remain closed, but several Broward commissioners said they would like them to also reopen Monday.

Advertisement

Associated Press

Prison cases drive up numbers in rural Tenn.

NASHVILLE — Two rural counties in Tennessee are reporting some of the highest per capita coronavirus infection rates in the United States.

Trousdale County has the highest per capita coronavirus infection rate and Bledsoe County has the fifth highest, according to an Associated Press analysis. In both counties, the high infection rates are attributable to their local prisons.

Trousdale, a county of just over 9,500 people, has reported 1,363 cases of the virus, nearly all of those at the Trousdale Turner Correctional Center run by prison contractor CoreCivic.

Bledsoe County has reported 604 cases, including 586 at the state-run Bledsoe County Correctional Complex. Nearly all the inmates there completed 14 days of isolation without becoming ill, state corrections officials have said.

Associated Press

Choir practice calleda super spreader event

SHORELINE, Wash. — Disease trackers are calling a choir practice in Washington state a super spreader event that illustrates how easily the coronavirus can pass from person to person.

The act of singing itself may have spread the virus in the air and onto surfaces, according to a report from Skagit County Public Health published Tuesday.

“One individual present felt ill, not knowing what they had, and ended up infecting 52 other people,” said lead author Lea Hamner.

Two choir members died of COVID-19 after attending the March 10 practice of the Skagit Valley Chorale. The rehearsal was held nearly two weeks before the state’s stay-at-home order.

Associated Press

New Yorl is investigating infection in children

NEW YORK — New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said Tuesday that New York is now investigating about 100 cases of an inflammatory syndrome possibly linked to COVID-19.

Advertisement

A total of 52 children in New York City alone have been diagnosed and another 10 cases are pending, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Tuesday.

Of those 62 confirmed or possible cases, 25 have tested positive for the coronavirus and another 22 had antibodies for the virus, de Blasio said. One child has died.

The syndrome affects blood vessels and organs and has symptoms similar to Kawasaki disease and toxic shock. Three children in the state have died and Cuomo advised all hospitals to prioritize COVID-19 testing for children presenting with symptoms.

Associated Press

No charges for man who wore KKK hood to store

A California man who wore a Ku Klux Klan hood to a grocery store in lieu of a mask earlier this month will not face any criminal charges for his actions, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department announced Monday night.

The man, who has not been identified by police, was seen wearing the pointed white KKK hood with two holes for his eyes while shopping at a Vons grocery store in Santee, Calif., on May 2, the day after San Diego County ordered people to wear masks in public settings including grocery stores. Store employees asked the man repeatedly to remove the hood until he finally complied at checkout.

In interviews with sheriff’s investigators, the man ‘‘expressed frustration with the coronavirus and having people tell him what he can and cannot do,’’ the sheriff’s office said in its statement.

‘‘He said that wearing the hood was not intended to be a racial statement,’’ the sheriff’s office said. ‘‘In summary, he said, ‘It was a mask and it was stupid.’’’

Advertisement

Typically, cases involving hateful symbols or speech must involve some type of verbal threat to rise to the level of a crime. After speaking with witnesses, the sheriff’s office apparently found none in this case.

Washington Post

Support less broad for GOP governors reopening states

Governors collectively have been winning widespread praise from the public for their handling of the coronavirus outbreak, often with the kind of bipartisan approval that has eluded President Trump. But a large-scale Washington Post-Ipsos poll finds that some Republican governors who have embraced reopening their states are struggling to achieve that consensus.

In Ohio, 86 percent of adults say they approve of the way Republican Governor Mike DeWine, who moved aggressively to close down his state and has been cautious about lifting the restrictions, has dealt with the crisis. In Georgia, 39 percent of adults approve of the performance of Republican Governor Brian Kemp, who moved less swiftly than some other governors to mitigate the spread and has been in the forefront of reopening the economy there.

Overall, 71 percent of Americans approve of their governors’ performances, with majority approval from people in both major parties. A much smaller 43 percent approve of Trump’s efforts. In Trump’s case, assessments are dramatically partisan, with more than 8 in 10 Republicans and Republican-leaning independents approving of his handling of the crisis and almost 9 in 10 Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents disapproving.

Advertisement

Washington Post