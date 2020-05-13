As Biden veep search ramps up, Harris and Klobuchar get a close look

Although Biden’s search is just getting underway in earnest and there are no strong internal front-runners, according to a person familiar with the campaign’s selection process, many Biden friends, donors, and other associates have privately and publicly expressed a preference for the two senators. And they said much of the talk around the campaign focuses on them.

But behind the scenes, two prospects with national experience who are significantly younger than Biden are emerging as the early leaders in the eyes of top Biden allies, according to interviews with a half-dozen people in frequent contact with the campaign: Senators Amy Klobuchar and Kamala Harris.

Joe Biden is conducting an unusually open and public search for a running mate, promising to pick a woman, disclosing that he is looking at about a dozen choices, and even confirming specific names — all as contenders jockey for the job.

Advertisement

‘‘I would like to see it be Klobuchar or Harris,’’ said Michael Kempner, a public relations executive and Democratic donor, in a sentiment shared by other Biden allies.

For all the confidentiality of the process, several glimpses have emerged. Among those Biden is consulting, beyond his vetting committee, are his wife, Jill, and former president Barack Obama.

Biden has confirmed that Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Representative Val Demings of Florida are on his list, and he has hosted Whitmer and Klobuchar on his podcast. Another prospect, former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, is slated to appear with Biden in a joint interview on MSNBC on Thursday night; she formally endorsed him this week.

Klobuchar and Harris are seen as tested politicians who experienced the rigors of a national campaign alongside Biden during the Democratic primaries, understand the inner workings of Congress, and are ideologically similar to the presumptive nominee.

Biden, 77, would be the oldest person elected to the presidency, increasing the scrutiny of his potential vice president. And the pandemic has put an additional premium on political experience and familiarity with the workings of government.

Advertisement

Klobuchar and Harris represent starkly different political paths that have stoked considerable Democratic debate during the Trump presidency. Harris, the daughter of Indian and Jamaican immigrants, could excite nonwhite voters in urban areas who did not turn out four years ago.

Klobuchar, a moderate who campaigns as a homespun Midwesterner, has become a beacon for Democrats hoping to reclaim some white working-class voters and Republicans who cast ballots for President Trump.