Jared Kushner clarifies after saying he’s ‘not sure’ he can commit to date for presidential election

The brief and disconcerting episode raised doubts about Kushner’s familiarity with the laws and constitutional provisions governing US presidential elections. According to the Congressional Research Service: ‘‘The text of the Constitution does not appear to contain a constitutional role for the Executive Branch in such decisions.’’

Hours after his remarks to Time magazine generated a strong reaction on social media, Kushner, President Trump’s son-in-law, issued a clarification, saying he was unaware of and not involved in any discussions about changing the date of the 2020 election. Neither Trump nor Kushner as his advisor has any legal authority to change the timing of the presidential election.

Senior White House adviser Jared Kushner raised eyebrows Tuesday by suggesting there was some uncertainty about whether the presidential election would happen in November as scheduled because of the coronavirus pandemic and that he had some role in making that determination.

A federal statute says that Election Day is to be held on the Tuesday after the first Monday in November.

Rep. Liz Cheney defends Fauci after Senate hearing

Republican Representative Liz Cheney of Wyoming defended Anthony Fauci on Tuesday night after he sparked a fresh wave of conservative criticism with a warning that reopening the country too soon amid the novel coronavirus pandemic could lead to avoidable ‘‘suffering and death.’’

The blunt assessment, which came during a contentious Senate hearing, angered prominent figures on the right who have targeted Fauci as they push to lift restrictions nationwide.

‘‘Dr. Fauci is one of the finest public servants we have ever had,’’ Cheney tweeted Tuesday night. ‘‘He is not a partisan. His only interest is saving lives.’’

‘‘We need his expertise and his judgment to defeat this virus,’’ she continued.

Cheney’s support of the nation’s top infectious disease expert contrasted with the views of other conservatives, most recently Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky, and several Fox News personalities, who publicly questioned Fauci’s credibility Tuesday following his testimony at the hearing on the US coronavirus response.

Fauci, one of the few officials willing to publicly counter President Trump’s misstatements about the virus, is no stranger to vitriol from the right. As The Washington Post’s Isaac Stanley-Becker reported in March, Fauci has been targeted in online smear campaigns, some of which cast him as an agent of the ‘‘deep state’’ and an adversary to Trump.

NYC launches ads informing parents of rare syndrome

NEW YORK — New York City is launching a public service campaign to inform parents about a rare syndrome that is thought to be linked to COVID-19 and has been diagnosed in more than 80 children in the city, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday.

Digital ads alerting parents to the symptoms of the inflammatory condition in children started start Wednesday, de Blasio said, and ads on radio and TV, on bus shelters, and in community newspapers will follow.

The syndrome affects blood vessels and organs and has symptoms including prolonged fever, abdominal pain, and vomiting. Three children diagnosed with the syndrome have died in New York state, including one in New York City.

Of the 82 children diagnosed with pediatric multisystem inflammatory syndrome in the city, 53 tested positive either for COVID-19 or for its antibodies, de Blasio said.

Americans curb expectation of when safe to gather: poll

As the coronavirus spreads across the country, Americans are curbing their expectations about when it will be safe for gatherings of 10 or more people, with about 2 in 3 adults now saying it will not be until July or later before those events can happen, according to a Washington Post-University of Maryland poll.

The findings provide more evidence that Americans remain worried about the threat of the virus and cautious about efforts to lift stay-at-home restrictions and to reopen businesses, even as many governors have begun to move in that direction. In the face of plans in many states to gradually ease those limitations, significant majorities of Americans continue to emphasize the need for social distancing and other safety measures.

Fully half of all Americans say in the poll that they think it will not be safe for gatherings of 10 or more until midsummer, including nearly one-quarter who say it will not be safe until 2021 or later. Just about 1 in 5 say they believe such gatherings are safe now or will be by the end of this month.

Manafort released to his home for prison sentence

Paul Manafort, President Trump’s former campaign chairman, has been released to serve his prison term under home confinement because of coronavirus fears, his lawyer confirmed.

Manafort had been imprisoned since June 2018 when he was indicted by special counsel Robert Mueller on a charge of witness tampering while awaiting trial on bank and tax fraud charges, for which he was convicted that summer. He later pleaded guilty to conspiracy to defraud the United States and obstruct justice related to his undisclosed lobbying for a pro-Russian politician and political party in Ukraine.

Manafort is serving a seven-year term.

Va. defense company loses contract to make N95 masks

A little-known Virginia-based defense company that was awarded a $55 million federal contract to provide 10 million N95 masks for the US government’s coronavirus response failed to deliver and had its contract canceled on Tuesday, according to Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Panthera Worldwide LLC had promised to deliver the much-needed equipment by May 1, despite having no history of providing such materials to the government.

