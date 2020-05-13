Trump lawyers press for immunity in defamation case

NEW YORK — Lawyers for President Trump this week reiterated their argument that a defamation lawsuit from a woman who says Trump groped and kissed her without consent should be halted because the president is immune from lawsuits filed in state courts while serving in office.

A new court brief, released by the New York Court of Appeals on Tuesday, is Trump’s latest salvo in a multi-front legal battle to limit the ability of private citizens, Congress, and law enforcement to investigate him as a sitting president.

The release came on the same day Trump’s lawyers argued to the United States Supreme Court that the president should be able to shield his tax returns and private business records from subpoenas issued by Democratic-led House congressional committees and the Manhattan district attorney.