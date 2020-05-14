Burr steps back from Senate intelligence panel as FBI probes his stock sales

The seizure and an accompanying search of his electronic storage accounts, which were confirmed by an investigator briefed on the case, represented a significant escalation of the inquiry by the Justice Department and the Securities and Exchange Commission and suggest Burr, one of the most influential members of Congress, may be in serious legal jeopardy.

WASHINGTON — Senator Richard M. Burr temporarily stepped down as chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee on Thursday, a day after FBI agents seized the North Carolina Republican’s cellphone as part of an investigation into whether he sold hundreds of thousands of dollars’ worth of stocks using nonpublic information about the coronavirus.

Given the sensitivity surrounding the decision to obtain a search warrant on a sitting senator, the move was approved at the highest levels of the department, according to a senior Justice Department official. The warrant to obtain Burr’s phone was served to his lawyer, and investigators took Burr’s phone from him at his home, according to the official who, like the investigator, was not authorized to discuss the case publicly.

With the investigation progressing, Burr said Thursday that he wanted to limit distraction to the Senate and informed Senator Mitch McConnell, the Kentucky Republican who is majority leader, that he would step aside. He will remain a member of the committee.

“This is a distraction to the hard work of the committee, and the members and I think that the security of the country is too important to have a distraction,” Burr told reporters in the Capitol. He declined to discuss the case further but said he was cooperating with the authorities.

McConnell, who had yet to pick a temporary replacement for Burr as chairman, said that he agreed “this decision would be in the best interests of the committee and will be effective at the end of the day tomorrow.”

Burr sold the stock in mid-February before the market cratered and while President Trump and some supporters were downplaying the threat of the virus. At the time, Burr was receiving briefings and involved in conversations suggesting the country faced a burgeoning health crisis that could hurt the economy.

The Justice Department declined to comment. A spokeswoman for Burr declined to comment, and his lawyer did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The senator has denied he did anything wrong, insisting that he based his trading decisions exclusively on publicly reported information that he had read in financial news media accounts out of Asia.

Paul Shumaker, a longtime adviser to Burr, said the senator is adamant that he has done nothing wrong and would not resign. “He has no choice but to fight this. He has to clear his name,” said Shumaker, adding that for Burr to quit would amount to “an admission of guilt” and that would not halt the inquiry.

The Los Angeles Times first reported the existence of the search warrant.

Federal investigators have also scrutinized stock trades by other senators around the same time, including Senator James Inhofe, Republican of Oklahoma; Kelly Loeffler, Republican of Georgia; and Dianne Feinstein, Democrat of California, according to a person briefed on those cases. All three have said they did nothing wrong.

In April, law enforcement officials asked Feinstein “basic questions” about stock transactions made by her husband during the time period in question, her spokesman, Tom Mentzer, said Thursday. He said Feinstein complied and provided documents that showed she had no involvement. A spokeswoman for Loeffler said federal authorities had not contacted the senator.

Burr is the primary target of the investigation, and his case is more advanced, according one of the investigators. Unlike other senators under scrutiny, Burr has not denied that he initiated the sales himself or that they were related to concerns about the coronavirus. He has asked the Senate Ethics Committee to investigate.

Some of Burr’s allies in the Senate privately questioned Thursday why the search warrants became public if Burr was cooperating.

“I don’t believe he did anything criminally wrong,” Senator Lindsey Graham, Republican of South Carolina, told reporters. “Maybe he used poor judgment, I guess, but I know Richard, and he is the one guy I can tell you who actually does watch CNBC Hong Kong.”

Burr, whose term ends in 2022, has already said he does not intend to run for reelection. But the specter of North Carolina’s senior senator facing an FBI inquiry could further complicate Republican prospects in what is perhaps the most pivotal state on the electoral map this year.

Democrats in North Carolina renewed their calls for Burr to resign his Senate seat.

“If he has any sense of decency left, Burr will resign immediately, and if they have any regard for the rule of law, Republicans across this state and all over our country will demand the same,” said Wayne Goodwin, chairman of the state Democratic Party.

The investigation stems from Burr’s decision Feb. 12 to sell 33 stock holdings worth $628,000 to $1.7 million collectively. The sales liquidated a large share of Burr’s portfolio, and they came in the days following a series of senators-only briefings on the spreading coronavirus that Burr received both as chairman of the intelligence committee and a member of the Senate’s Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee.