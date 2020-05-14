Ex-detective charged in death of Ahmaud Arbery lost power to make arrests after skipping use-of-force training

The former police detective whose actions in the fatal shooting of Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia were defended as a citizen’s arrest was stripped of his law enforcement certification and power to arrest a year before the deadly encounter, according to records acquired by The Washington Post.

Gregory McMichael’s certification was suspended in February 2019 after repeated failures to complete required training, according to documents from the Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office, including a warning in 2014 that McMichael had neglected to finish mandatory firearms and use-of-force courses.