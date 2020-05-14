Michigan settles suit after landmark right to read ruling

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will ask the Michigan Legislature to provide at least $94.4 million to Detroit’s public schools to settle a lawsuit that describes the city’s schools as slumlike and basically incapable of delivering access to literacy.
The settlement agreement comes weeks after a federal appeals court issued a groundbreaking decision recognizing a constitutional right to education and literacy.
Under the settlement, Whitmer must propose legislation to fund literacy-related programs and other initiatives for the Detroit Public Schools Community District. The state must also provide $280,000 to be shared by seven students named as plaintiffs in the lawsuit, to be used for a literacy program or other ways to further their education.
ASSOCIATED PRESS