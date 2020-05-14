Postal Services launches review of package delivery fees as Trump influence grows

The Postal Service in recent weeks has sought bids from consulting firms to reassess what the agency charges companies such as Amazon, UPS, and FedEx to deliver products on their behalf — often in the ‘‘last mile’’ between a post office and a customer’s home. Higher package rates would cost shippers and online retailers billions of dollars, potentially spurring them to invest in their own distribution networks instead of relying on the Postal Service.

The moves, confirmed by six people with knowledge of the Postal Service’s inner workings but not authorized to speak publicly, underscore how Trump is moving closer to reshaping an independent agency he has dubbed ‘‘a joke.’’

WASHINGTON — Weeks before a Republican donor and top White House ally becomes postmaster general, the US Postal Service has quietly launched a review of its package delivery contracts and lost its last senior official who was not appointed by President Trump.

Trump for years has alleged, without evidence, that the Postal Service is undercharging companies, particularly Amazon (whose founder and chief executive, Jeff Bezos, owns The Washington Post). The agency has steadfastly rejected that assessment, saying it charges what it can given a competitive marketplace.

The Postal Service and White House declined to comment.

Trump has recently threatened to withhold a $10 billion line of credit approved by Congress in a coronavirus stimulus package unless the Postal Service quadruples what it charges to deliver packages. Independent analysts warn that such a change would devastate the agency, which increasingly has relied on such deliveries for a fast-growing portion of its business.

But recent developments show Trump’s efforts to reshape the USPS are gaining traction. Every member of the agency’s bipartisan governing board is a Trump appointee. Democratic Vice Chairman David Williams resigned April 30, fed up with what he considered Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin’s meddling, according to people familiar with his thinking. The postmaster general and deputy postmaster general also sit on the board, but do not vote on postal rates or personnel matters.

And last week the panel announced it has tapped Louis DeJoy, the finance chairman of the 2020 Republican National Convention, as the new postmaster general.

Also, Deputy Postmaster General Ronald Stroman announced his resignation on Friday. Stroman had years of experience working with congressional Democrats and had become the agency point man on vote-by-mail initiatives for the November election.

Stroman did not respond to a request for comment.

Trump and Mnuchin have sought to attach terms to a $10 billion emergency loan to the USPS that would allow the administration to dictate package prices, review and alter bulk-discount contracts known as negotiated service agreements or NSAs, appoint the next postmaster general, and direct negotiations with labor unions.

Conversations between Treasury and postal officials on the loan began last week where those terms were discussed, according to congressional staffers briefed on the meetings. Progress has slowed since then as House Democrats finalized language for another pandemic stimulus plan.

The reevaluation of those bulk-discount contracts signals how swiftly the independent agency and its board of governors have fallen under the administration’s influence, say people familiar with the White House’s plans. As one Senate aide involved in the emergency funding negotiations put it: ‘‘It is game, set, match right now with the Postal Service.’’

Democrats and labor unions see DeJoy, the incoming postmaster general, as the polar opposite of outgoing Postmaster General Megan Brennan, a onetime letter carrier who rose through the agency’s ranks and fought to keep it independent of the White House. They worry DeJoy will be too deferential toward Trump and Mnuchin. But conservatives have hailed his business record as an executive of a national logistics firm.

DeJoy did not respond to a request for comment.

Congressional Democrats had attempted to thwart the White House’s growing influence with the Postal Service by including funding and no-strings-attached borrowing in the $3 trillion Health and Economic Recovery Omnibus Emergency Solutions Act, or Heroes Act, which House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., unveiled Wednesday. It includes $25 billion in aid and new language forbidding Treasury from attaching conditions to the earlier $10 billion loan.

‘‘At the very moment House Democrats are trying to rescue the Postal Service by providing emergency cash and removing onerous loan terms, the president and his cronies continue to try and leverage this pandemic to privatize and dismantle the USPS,’’ said Representative Gerald Connolly, D-Va., who chairs the House subcommittee responsible for postal oversight. ‘‘It’s shameful and will hurt every American and business.’’

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., quickly rejected much of the bill, and lawmakers in both chambers say they expect the Senate to whittle down much of the USPS funding. McConnell has signaled a willingness to follow the White House’s agenda on postal matters.

Postal leaders have told lawmakers they expect the agency to lose $13 billion this year as the pandemic causes the volume of personal and marketing mail - on which USPS makes its highest profit margin — fall by close to 20 percent and 45 percent, respectively.

Package volumes, though, have skyrocketed as a homebound nation dived into e-commerce. Packages typically constitute 5 percent of postal volume, but 30 percent of its revenue, postal experts say. During the pandemic, volume has surged 70 percent, propping up the agency’s finances.