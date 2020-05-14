Senate passes FISA surveillance reform bill, paving way for House passage

WASHINGTON — The Senate on Thursday adopted a package of surveillance reforms its backers say will help rein in abuses, following an inspector general report that found fault with the FBI’s handling of an investigation into a former Trump campaign aide.

The 80-16 vote paves the way for final House passage of the bill to renew the USA Freedom Act. The House could take it up as soon as Friday.

The law expired in mid-March, leaving the FBI without several surveillance tools it considers crucial.