White House is open to state aid despite opposition from conservatives

Although that position probably will anger some Republicans, who have warned that Democrats want ‘‘blue state bailouts,’’ many White House officials now believe that providing new funding to states to deal with challenges related to the coronavirus will be necessary if they want to secure their own priorities, such as tax breaks and liability protections for businesses, the people said.

WASHINGTON — White House officials have signaled privately that they are willing to provide tens of billions of dollars in relief to states as part of a bipartisan deal with Democrats in the coming weeks, despite President Trump’s reluctance and strong opposition from conservative groups, according to seven people familiar with the internal deliberations who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the matter.

Advertisement

‘‘The White House is moving to set up where a deal could be,’’ a veteran Republican close to Trump said. ‘‘The first thing is getting Republicans in Congress to come around on some money for states, and that’s happening. It’s progress, for sure, but it’s only the first part of bringing it all together in a deal.’’

Senate Republicans are broadly opposed to the payroll-tax cut for workers that Trump has repeatedly pushed.

Two White House officials said they have made it clear to business leaders and conservative allies in recent days that Trump is ‘‘not willing to provide a blank check’’ to states but is ‘‘open’’ to negotiating whether he can win concessions from Democrats on taxes in exchange for an influx of cash — and they have told conservative leaders that they will make sure any new cash is directed only toward problems sparked by the pandemic. An announcement of the White House’s tax proposals is expected in the coming days.

States have asked for an enormous level of fiscal support, with the National Governors Association reiterating on Wednesday its call for $500 billion in aid to address budget shortfalls and other things.

Advertisement

The discussions in the West Wing and among Republicans comes as lawmakers are intensifying their jockeying over the next congressional aid package, with Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Democrat of California, on Tuesday unveiling a more than $3 trillion package aimed at arresting the downturn.

While conservatives in and outside Congress have urged White House officials to be cautious and ensure that any money to states is directed toward pandemic-related items, budget experts say it will be difficult, if not impossible, to prevent funding from being redirected by state leaders or used for unrelated programs.

‘‘We’re weighing in heavily, saying ‘Don’t spend trillions on Nancy’s wish list,’ ” David McIntosh, the president of the Club for Growth, a conservative advocacy group, said. He and others on the right will be closely watching to ensure that states with budget issues that preceded the pandemic are not given a major federal lift, McIntosh said.

The White House said in a statement that it remains focused on tax cuts and cutting regulations.

‘‘The federal government and American taxpayers are not bailing out anyone,’’ said Judd Deere, a White House spokesman.

‘‘As President Trump has said, we are going to continue to take bold, aggressive action to help those most impacted by this unforeseen enemy so that we emerge from this challenge with economic prosperity, which is why the White House is focused on pro-growth, middle-class tax and regulatory relief.’’

Advertisement

White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett told reporters on Thursday that the administration is studying additional state aid but has not reached a ‘‘firm conclusion’’ on how to proceed.