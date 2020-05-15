A cautious New York begins creaking back to economic life

The strongly worded critique highlights mounting frustration with the administration’s response among some of the world’s top medical researchers. Medical journals sometimes run signed editorials that take political stances, but rarely do publications with the Lancet’s influence use the full weight of their editorial boards to call for a president to be voted out of office.

The unsigned editorial from the Lancet concluded that Trump should be replaced. ‘‘Americans must put a president in the White House come January, 2021, who will understand that public health should not be guided by partisan politics,’’ said the journal, which was founded in Britain in 1823.

One of the world’s oldest and best-known medical journals on Friday slammed President Trump’s ‘‘inconsistent and incoherent national response’’ to the novel coronavirus pandemic and accused the administration of relegating the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to a ‘‘nominal’’ role.

The Lancet published the editorial as the death toll in the United States surpassed 85,000 and many states moved to reopen businesses and ease coronavirus restrictions that experts say are necessary to contain the virus.

The journal said that while infection and death rates have declined in hard-hit states such as New York and New Jersey after two months of virus restrictions, new outbreaks in Minnesota and Iowa have raised questions about the efficacy of the Trump administration’s response.

The authors accused the administration of undermining some of the CDC’s top officials, saying the agency ‘‘has seen its role minimized and become an ineffective and nominal adviser.’’ They said the agency, which is supposed to be the primary contact for health authorities during crises, had been hamstrung by years of budget cuts that have made it harder to combat infectious diseases. The editorial also alleged the administration left an ‘‘intelligence vacuum’’ in China when it pulled the last CDC officer from the country in July.

The Lancet took the CDC to task, too, criticizing its botched rollout of diagnostic testing in the critical early weeks when the virus began to spread in the United States.

Washington Post

Trump unconcerned about warning on coronavirus test

WASHINGTON — President Trump expressed no concerns Friday about a rapid coronavirus test that the White House has been relying on to ensure his safety, despite new data suggesting the test may return an inordinate share of false negatives.

Trump expressed his confidence in the test from Abbott Laboratories after a preliminary study by New York University researchers reported problems with it. Trump and his deputies have been promoting the 15-minute test as a “game changer.”

The Food and Drug Administration announced late Thursday it was investigating preliminary data suggesting the Abbott test can miss COVID-19 cases, falsely clearing infected patients.

“Abbott is a great test; it’s a very quick test,” Trump said at a Rose Garden event to highlight his administration’s efforts to develop a vaccine for the virus. “And it can always be very rapidly double-checked.”

The test is used daily at the White House to test Trump, key members of his staff, as well as any visitor to the White House complex who comes in close proximity to the president or Vice President Mike Pence.

Associated Press

Fla. governor reopens gyms, expands traffic in stores

Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida said he is expanding the reopening of the state’s economy starting Monday, allowing gyms to restart and more traffic at stores and restaurants.

Retailers and restaurants will be able to operate at 50 percent indoor capacity, up from 25 percent, DeSantis told reporters Friday in Jacksonville, Fla.

DeSantis also invited amusement parks to submit reopening plans, though he wouldn’t predict when he would approve such a step.

Bloomberg News

Areas without social spacing have 35% more virus cases

Areas in the United States that do not adhere to any social distancing policies face 35 times more cases of the novel coronavirus, according to a study published Thursday in a peer-reviewed health-care journal.

The study, published in the journal Health Affairs, looked at the policies mandating social distancing, and found that the longer a measure was in effect the slower the daily growth rate of COVID-19, the virus’s disease. Researchers from the University of Kentucky, University of Louisville, and Georgia State University looked at confirmed coronavirus cases in the United States between March 1 and April 27.

Washington Post

Defiant barber in New York tests positive for virus

A barber in New York who spent weeks giving haircuts in defiance of the state’s lockdown order recently tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to health officials.

The Ulster County Department of Health confirmed that a barber shop operating “illicitly” in the city of Kingston, N.Y., had an employee test positive this week, prompting concern that anyone who recently got their hair cut at the establishment may have also become infected.

Washington Post