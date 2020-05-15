Judge reinstates charges in deadly Philadelphia Amtrak crash

PHILADELPHIA — A judge has reinstated all charges brought against an Amtrak engineer for his role in a high-speed derailment in Philadelphia in 2015 that killed eight people.

The ruling Thursday by Superior Court Judge Victor Stabile overturns a lower court’s decision last July to dismiss the involuntary manslaughter and reckless endangerment charges against Brandon Bostian. His lawyer, Brian McMonagle, has argued that any mistakes Bostian made did not rise to the level of a crime.

Ruling on an appeal brought by the state attorney general’s office, Stabile found the dismissal was based on fact-finding that should happen in a trial. Stabile said the lower court’s role was only to determine whether the state presented enough evidence to warrant a trial, and prosecutors met that burden, he ruled.