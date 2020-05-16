Top Democrats launch investigation into late-night firing of the State Department inspector general

State Department Inspector General Steve Linick was fired Friday in a late-night ouster that drew condemnations from Democrats, with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Democrat of California, warning of an acceleration in a ‘‘dangerous pattern of retaliation’’ against federal watchdogs.

‘‘President Trump’s unprecedented removal of Inspector General Linick is only his latest sacking of an inspector general, our government’s key independent watchdogs, from a federal agency,’’ the pair wrote in an open letter.

WASHINGTON — Representative Eliot Engel, Democrat of New York, and Senator Robert Menendez, Democrat of New Jersey, have told the Trump administration to preserve all records related to the Friday night removal of the inspector general.

Advertisement

Linick, a 2013 Obama appointee who has criticized department leadership for alleged retribution toward staffers, will be replaced by Stephen Akard, a State Department spokesperson confirmed Friday. It was the latest in a string of weekend removals of oversight officials who have clashed with the Trump administration.

Engel, chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, claimed Linick was fired after opening an investigation into Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and said the timing suggested ‘‘an unlawful act of retaliation.’’ The State Department did not explain Linick’s removal or address criticism, and the White House did not immediately respond to an inquiry Friday night.

A Democratic congressional aide said that Linick was looking into Pompeo’s ‘‘misuse of a political appointee at the Department to perform personal tasks for himself and Mrs. Pompeo.’’

President Trump said in a Friday letter to Pelosi that the inspector general no longer had his ‘‘fullest confidence’’ and would be removed in 30 days, the required period of advance notice to lawmakers.

The firing came weeks after Trump removed Christi Grimm as principal deputy inspector general for the Department of Health and Human Services, after Grimm’s office criticized the administration’s response to the coronavirus pandemic — detailing ‘‘severe shortages’’ of testing kits, delays in getting coronavirus results, and ‘‘widespread shortages’’ of masks and other equipment at US hospitals. Trump had lashed out publicly at Grimm.

Advertisement

Last month the president ousted intelligence community Inspector General Michael Atkinson, who handled the explosive whistleblower complaint that led to Trump’s impeachment. He also pushed out Glenn Fine, the chairman of the federal panel Congress created to oversee his administration’s management of the government’s $2 trillion coronavirus stimulus package.