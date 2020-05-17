Immigration agency that issues visas, green cards struggles to stay afloat

“Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, USCIS has seen a dramatic decrease in revenue,” said a spokesman for the agency, noting that its receipts could plummet by more than 60 percent by the close of the current fiscal year, which ends Sept. 30.

The US Citizenship and Immigration Services, which relies on the fees that it charges applicants to fund its operations, said that it could run out of money by the summer because the coronavirus pandemic had resulted in far fewer people applying for visas and other benefits.

LOS ANGELES — A precipitous drop in applications for green cards, citizenship, and other programs has threatened the solvency of the federal agency that administers the country’s lawful immigration system, prompting it to seek a $1.2 billion cash infusion from Congress as well as fee hikes to stay afloat.

Without the $1.2 billion injection from Congress, the agency, he said, would be unable to fund its operations in a matter of months. The agency plans to impose a 10 percent “surcharge” on applications, on top of previously proposed increases, that it is expecting to implement in the coming months.

Critics blamed the Trump administration’s stringent policies — which have caused backlogs, red tape, and application denials to skyrocket — for dissuading an untold number of people from applying for visas and other immigration benefits.

“This administration is asking taxpayers to bail out an agency as a result of the very policies it put in place which have caused revenue loss,” said Melissa Rodgers, director of programs at the Immigrant Legal Resource Center in San Francisco.

“With extreme vetting, they are making every single application take longer to review, and processing fewer,” said Rodgers, who oversees a program to promote citizenship among legal immigrants. “Word gets out that it’s not worth applying.”

Kenneth T. Cuccinelli II, an immigration hard-liner who is acting deputy secretary for the Department of Homeland Security and at the helm of the agency, has stressed upholding immigration laws over granting visas and citizenship as the agency’s mission. “We are not a benefit agency, we are a vetting agency,” he has said.

Last summer, Cuccinelli announced a “public charge” rule that denied immigrants green cards if they were deemed likely to use government benefit programs like food stamps and subsidized housing, a move that is believed to have deterred many people from applying. The reason: Applying for legal permanent residency in itself could be considered a negative factor by immigration officers when determining whether a person could become a public charge.

Some critics said that the agency was ill-prepared for the economic shock from the coronavirus pandemic because of policies that had rendered its adjudication process less efficient while bloating its payroll.

Since President Trump took office, the agency, for example, has bolstered resources devoted to fraud detection as well as added new requirements for in-person interviews for hundreds of thousands of employment- and marriage-based green card applicants. It also has been returning large numbers of visa applications with “requests for further evidence” of eligibility, which adjudicators must then review again. Applications for H-1B visa holders, issued to foreign skilled workers, to extend their stay are now reviewed from scratch as if the person is a first-time applicant.

“This administration has made every single application much more expensive and time-consuming to adjudicate,” said Doug Rand, who worked on immigration policy in the Obama administration.

In fiscal year 2016, the agency had 15,828 positions, including full-time and contract workers. Three years later, that number had climbed to almost 18,866, a 19 percent increase.

“If they had kept the same staff levels and not put in place these policies, would they still have run out of cash? Maybe not,” said Rand, a founder of Boundless Immigration, a technology company in Seattle that helps people apply for green cards and citizenship.