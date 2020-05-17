12 Los Angeles firefighters recovering after explosion

“The was one of the worst scenes I’ve seen,” said Los Angeles Fire Department Captain Erik Scott.

A dozen firefighters were hurt in the blast Saturday evening that sent them fleeing onto sidewalks, where they tore off their burning protective equipment and left it on the sidewalk, along with melted helmets, officials said.

LOS ANGELES — Eight firefighters remained hospitalized Sunday after being injured in an explosion at a hash oil manufacturer in downtown Los Angeles that sent crews running for their lives when a ball of flames shot out of the building and scorched a fire truck across the street.

He said “one significant explosion” shook the neighborhood around 6:30 p.m. Firefighters inside had to run through a wall of flames he estimated to be 30 feet high and wide, and those on the roof scrambled down a ladder that was engulfed in fire.

Three firefighters were released after spending the night in the hospital, fire department spokesman Nicholas Prange said Sunday. Of the eight that remained hospitalized, two were in critical but stable condition, he said.

All were expected to survive.

Scott said people at the scene described the explosion as sounding like a freight train or jet engine.

Firefighters were called to 327 East Boyd St. in the city’s Toy District for a report of a fire at a one-story commercial building. There was light to moderate smoke when firefighters entered the building and went on the roof — normal procedures to try to quickly knock down any flames.

Los Angeles Fire Chief Ralph Terrazas said one of the firefighters inside the building thought things didn’t seem right — the pressure from the smoke and heat coming from the rear of the building were increasing. He directed everyone to get out, and they quickly started exiting the building as it was rocked by the explosion.

ASSOCIATED PRESS