Seeking: big Democratic ideas that make everything better

This was not the scenario Joe Biden anticipated confronting when he competed for the Democratic nomination on a conventional left-of-center platform. Now, with Biden leading President Trump in the polls, the former vice president and other Democratic leaders are racing to assemble a governing agenda that meets the extraordinary times — and they agree it must be far bolder than anything the party establishment has embraced before.

NEW YORK — More than 36 million Americans are unemployed. Congress has allocated $2.2 trillion in aid, with more likely to be on the way as a fight looms over government debt. Millions more people are losing their health insurance and struggling to care for their children and aging relatives. And nearly 90,000 are dead in a public health catastrophe.

Advertisement

So far, neither Biden nor Trump has defined in itemized terms what an agenda for the first 100 days of a presidency in the coronavirus era might look like. But on the Democratic side, far more than within the Republican Party, there is an increasingly clear sense of the nature and scale of the goals a new administration would pursue.

Biden’s campaign has been rapidly expanding its policy-drafting apparatus, with the former vice president promising to detail plans for “the right kind of economic recovery” within weeks. He has already effectively shed his primary-season theme of restoring political normalcy to the country, replacing it with promises of sweeping economic change.

On Wednesday, Biden signaled anew that he was willing to reopen his policy platform, announcing six policy task forces — covering issues including health care, climate, and immigration, as well as the economy — that combine his core supporters with left-wing allies of Senator Bernie Sanders, his vanquished primary opponent.

The formation of those committees was aimed in part at easing divisions between Democrats that are already flaring on subjects like the size of a potential infrastructure bill and the intractable issue of health care. Despite having dashed Sanders’ populist insurgency in the primary, Biden is still facing loud calls from his party’s activist wing to adopt ideas he has firmly resisted, like single-payer health care.

Advertisement

But in several areas there are already strong signs of consensus within Biden’s party, as once-cautious electoral and legislative tacticians shed their opposition to huge price tags and disruptive change amid a crisis that has melted traditional obstacles to government action.

Democratic leaders say that if they hold power in January, they must be prepared to move to pump trillions more into the economy; enact infrastructure and climate legislation far larger than they previously envisioned; pass a raft of aggressive worker-protection laws; expand government-backed health insurance; and create enormous new investments in public health jobs, health care facilities, and child care programs.

Discussions are also underway, some of them involving Republicans, about policies that would ban stock buybacks and compel big corporations to share more of their profits with workers.

There is a sense that Democrats must use the next six months — with an unpredictable campaign still in progress — to prepare to act swiftly in case they get the chance.

“There is a recognition that this event is more transformative than 2008, more transformative than 9/11, more transformative than the fall of the Berlin Wall,” said Senator Mark Warner of Virginia, a centrist Democrat.

Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, who since ending her presidential campaign has laid out an array of plans for countering the pandemic, said she saw a widening recognition within her party that it faced “a big moment that we must meet with big ideas.” Warren, who has recently spoken several times about policy with Biden, said she believed the former vice president saw the moment in similarly urgent terms.

Advertisement

“The coronavirus has pushed to the front the need for real change,” said Warren, a contender to be Biden’s running mate. “Families need more economic security, and we need an economy overall that has more resilience and more protection built in for helping each other in a time of crisis.”

Hanging over Biden’s plans will be uncertainty about elections for the House and Senate that will determine whether Biden would have cooperative Democratic majorities or face opposition from a Republican-held Senate .

For now, the political atmosphere seems to be one of demand for more aggressive action: One Democratic group, Navigator Research, which has been doing polling, found large majorities of voters concerned that the government would do too little to help people.

“We are going to have to do more, push further, be more creative coming out of this once-in-a-century pandemic — no doubt about it,” said Jake Sullivan, one of Biden’s closest policy advisers