Top US official says country safe to reopen as governors stress social distancing

Azar said he was not overly concerned by images of people congregating at bars and other places without staying 6 feet apart or wearing masks.

‘‘That’s why the local leaders need to lead this,’’ Azar said on CNN’s ‘‘State of the Union.’’

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said it’s safe to reopen the country because half of the counties reporting ‘‘haven’t had a single death’’ and more than 60 percent of all COVID-19 cases are in just 2 percent of the reporting counties.

‘‘I think in any individual instance you are going to see people doing things that are irresponsible,’’ he said. Azar emphasized, ‘‘we’ve got to get this economy open and our people out and about, working and going to school again.’’

Advertisement

In states such as Georgia and Ohio, where 90 percent of the economy is open, ‘‘we are not seeing a spike in cases,’’ Azar said.

He stressed that surveilling people with symptoms and responding with contact tracing and isolation are key to controlling a potential spread.

Azar suggested infections and death seem higher in the United States because it has done more testing and reporting, even though many experts say the country’s slow rollout of testing in the early stages helped the outbreak spread.

He went on to say more Americans were at risk of dying from the virus because of demonstrably higher rates of underlying conditions such as hypertension, diabetes, and obesity.

‘‘This is about simple epidemiology,’’ Azar said.

California Governor Gavin Newsom said Sunday that social distancing measures are key to reopening his state, which has adopted a phased approach to lifting restrictions. He also said reopening schools will be predicated on data and science, not just observations on the ground.

‘‘I think some schools will not be [open this fall] and many schools will be,’’ Newsom, a Democrat, told Jake Tapper on CNN’s ‘‘State of the Union.’’

Advertisement

Seventy-five percent of California’s economy is now open, including manufacturing, warehouses, and restaurants, Newsom said. Business owners and individuals are encouraged to wear face coverings and maintain physical distance from others. Opening sports arenas, he said, is not an option at this time.

Another governor, Republican Mike DeWine of Ohio, said that reopening his state’s economy was necessary but also noted that the state was still wrestling with the outbreak and the danger remains. ‘‘I’ve said to Ohioans that so much is in every individual’s control. I encourage people to wear masks when they go out in public,’’ he said on CNN.

People need an extra layer to protect themselves, DeWine said.

DeWine said that when he saw images of a reopened Ohio bar crowded with people, he was concerned. But he added that the people running the bar got the situation under control.

‘‘Ultimately, it’s going to come to Ohioans doing what Ohioans have done the last two months — keep their distance and wear masks.’’

Washington Post

13 sailors contract COVID-19 a second time

Thirteen sailors from the USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier have tested positive for COVID-19 after recovering from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, Politico reports.

The Navy initially said Saturday afternoon five sailors had tested positive a second time. But Politico, citing two unnamed defense officials, reported later another eight sailors had been diagnosed again.

An outbreak on the ship began in March, forcing the Roosevelt to divert to Guam, where sailors spent weeks in isolation or quarantine. In total, the military has reported more than 1,000 confirmed cases among the crew of 4,800.

Advertisement

The five sailors who initially tested positive a second time had gone through at least two weeks of isolation and tested negative twice in a row before they were allowed back on the ship. Once they returned to the ship, they developed flu-like symptoms before they tested positive a second time.

Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman said Friday that treating the virus was ‘‘a learning process.’’

‘‘It shows us what we’ve known for a long time — that this is a very stubborn infectious disease,’’ Hoffman said during a news briefing.

A Navy spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Washington Post

New York City mayor criticizes bar gatherings

New Yorkers who flouted coronavirus restrictions for a weekend night on the town got the mayor’s wrath on Sunday.

Mayor Bill de Blasio admonished people seen crowding outside bars, many with drinks in hand but no masks on their faces, for putting lives in danger. Officials may go so far as to shut down establishments that are violating social-distancing rules, de Blasio said, asking residents to call 311, the city’s nonemergency hot line, if they see this type of crowding.

Bars and restaurants in the city have been restricted to takeout and delivery service since mid-March, when coronavirus cases started to soar, but some in Manhattan were allowing people to dine and drink inside on Saturday.

“We’re not going to tolerate people starting to congregate. It’s as simple as that,” de Blasio said. “If we have to shut places down, we will.”

Advertisement

Associated Press

Little free libraries filling a social need during crisis

Christine Gale Reynolds worked at the public library in Yosemite National Park before it closed in March when California Governor Gavin Newsom issued shutdown orders to slow the spread of the coronavirus. So, she filled the back of her car with donated books and began her own mobile library.

“I know this may not be legal, conventional, or ethically sound, and yet it has worked for many, and I feel of use,” she said. She physically distances while making her stops and sanitizes the books.

Across the United States, volunteers are reporting a jump in little free libraries as readers look to pass the time. Made of wood or brick, and placed in front of parks or in the trunk of a car, the libraries have seen their small spaces overwhelmed with books.

Whether it’s “Love in the Time of Cholera,” by Gabriel García Márquez, or children’s books, or “Macbeth,” the libraries provide some their only interaction of the day outside of the home.

Since 2009, tens of thousands of little free libraries have sprung up in the United States and more than 100 countries. The small spaces operate by donations and through volunteers. In rural areas, where broadband Internet is sparse, the little free libraries may be only place to find a Toni Morrison novel.

In March, the Hudson, Wis.-based Little Free Library nonprofit group unveiled its 100,000th book-sharing box — donated to the Association for the Advancement of Mexican Americans in a historic Latino neighborhood in Houston.

Advertisement

The free libraries have become so popular in recent weeks the Little Free Library group issued recommendations to stewards on helping keep the spaces clean by using disinfectant and following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

“We have definitely seen an increase in use,” said John Sweet, who helps oversee a free library in Bend, Ore. He said volunteers check their free library weekly, and the selection is always different than the week before; sometimes there are even jigsaw puzzles.

Janelle Will of Akron, Mich., said her tiny farm village of 300 people doesn’t have a public library, but its free library remains busy. “I am using my stash to keep it filled and Lysol the books before placing them in the library,” she said.

Only around 1,000 people live in the Yosemite Valley where entertainment options are limited and some residents say Gale Reynolds’s mobile library — and her friendly chats — offer a needed break.

“I live in a rural area, so Internet is not a guarantee, so time that some people might fill with Netflix or other online streaming services is not an option for me. I turned to books to fill that gap,” said Connor Timpone, who lives in El Portal, east of Yosemite Valley. “Books have been a bright spot through these past few weeks for me.”

Associated Press