Tropical Storm Arthur inches closer to US East Coast

MIAMI — Tropical Storm Arthur inched closer to the Atlantic seaboard on Sunday, although its impact was expected to be limited to some minor flooding and rough seas along the North Carolina coast.
Arthur formed Saturday off the coast of Florida, making this the sixth straight year that a named storm developed before the official June 1 start of the Atlantic hurricane season.
The US National Hurricane Center in Miami issued a tropical storm warning for North Carolina’s Outer Banks on Sunday.
Around 5 p.m. the storm’s center was located about 275 miles south-southwest of Cape Hatteras, N.C. It had top sustained winds of 45 miles per hour and was moving to the north-northeast at 9 miles per hour.
Forecasts said Arthur would stay well offshore of Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina on Sunday, then approach the North Carolina coast, where 1 to 3 inches of rain is expected Sunday night and Monday.
The tropical storm warning was issued for parts of North Carolina’s coast, from Surf City to Duck, including Pamlico and Albemarle sounds.
ASSOCIATED PRESS