With no leader, commission overseeing virus relief struggles

The panel’s members can still do some oversight work, but cannot hire staff or set up office space. The four members have not met as a group since the rescue law was passed by Congress and signed by President Trump in late March.

Four of the five members of the Congressional Oversight Commission have been appointed, but House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Democrat of California, and Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell, Republican of Kentucky, have not agreed on a chair, leaving the commission rudderless as the government pumps unprecedented sums into the economy.

WASHINGTON — Seven weeks after Congress unleashed more than $2 trillion to deal with the pandemic, an oversight commission intended to keep track of how the money is spent remains without a leader.

“If the commission is not functioning — which it is not — then there is no oversight” on a huge part of the economic rescue law, said John Coates, a professor of law and economics at Harvard Law School.

So far, “it’s a non-oversight oversight commission,” added Kimberly Wehle, a visiting professor at American University Law School. Lawmakers trying to oversee the spending law ‘‘are surging down the rapids without a raft,’’ she said.

Congress created the panel to watch over $500 billion in lending to distressed industries backed by the Treasury Department and Federal Reserve. The Fed has said the money can be leveraged to offer over $2 trillion in loans to US companies.

But without a chairman, the panel’s activity has been reduced to tweets and letters and a May 8 statement in which it pledged to publish a required report ‘‘soon.”

Even as both sides acknowledge the importance of overseeing the sprawling economic rescue law, lawmakers are immobilized by a larger fight, with no resolution in sight.

“It’s disappointing but not surprising’’ that the oversight panel lacks a leader nearly two months after the emergency law was adopted, said Danielle Brian, executive director of the Project on Government Oversight. “We’ve all seen how Congress operates,’’ she added, saying it’s difficult to see Pelosi and McConnell agreeing on an appointee in the near term.

Pelosi has told reporters she and McConnell have been talking ‘‘and hopefully we’ll have a decision soon.” Meanwhile, they have engaged in a high-profile war of words over a new $3 trillion rescue plan pushed by House Democrats.

McConnell called the bill ‘‘an 1,800-page liberal wish list,’’ while Pelosi lambasted McConnell and other Republicans who have said they want to hold off on more relief spending. “It’s amazing to me how much patience and how much tolerance someone can have for the pain of others,” she said. The House approved the bill Friday, setting up negotiations with the White House and Senate Republicans that could go on for weeks.

Wehle, who teaches courses on the separation of powers, said congressional dysfunctional goes back decades. “There used to be a Congress that worked across the aisle to get things done,’’ she said. “They are really not in the business of legislating anymore.’’

Ironically, the economic rescue law itself was a rare exception, as Republicans and Democrats joined to pass the bill overwhelmingly as the country faced economic collapse.

“It was a shining moment when it first came out,’’ Wehle said. “We had a glimmer of possibility, but that didn’t last.’’

The law was ‘‘well-intentioned, but not well-executed,’’ especially as it relates to oversight, Wehle said. A council of inspectors general intended to oversee the law also remains incomplete, and Trump removed the group’s initial chairman.

Trump has bristled at the law’s oversight provisions, suggesting some of the mandates were unconstitutional and did not need to be obeyed.