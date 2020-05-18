Barr dismisses Trump’s claim that Russia inquiry was an Obama plot

Barr said that John Durham, the federal prosecutor investigating how law enforcement and intelligence officials confronted Russia’s operations to meddle in the 2016 election, was examining some aspects of the case as potential crimes but that he was focused on other people, not Obama or Biden.

“As long as I’m attorney general, the criminal justice system will not be used for partisan political ends,” Barr said during a news conference announcing that the gunman in last year’s shooting at Florida military base had links to al-Qaida.

WASHINGTON — Attorney General William Barr dismissed President Donald Trump’s attempts to rebrand the Russia investigation as a criminal plot engineered by former President Barack Obama, saying Monday that he expected no charges against either Obama or former Vice President Joe Biden as a result of an investigation into how their administration handled Russian election interference.

Advertisement

“I don’t expect Mr. Durham’s work will lead to a criminal investigation of either man,” Barr said. “Our concern over potential criminality is focused on others.”

Barr’s comments served as an unmistakable rebuttal to escalating efforts by Trump and his allies to reframe the Russia investigation as a plot to sabotage his presidency by Obama, Biden and officials in their administration. Trump has targeted Obama in a way that no modern sitting president has, accusing his predecessor of unspecified crimes under a vague but politically charged catchphrase: “Obamagate.”

But while Barr was unwilling to fuel speculation that the Justice Department will target Obama and Biden, he himself has done perhaps more than any other Trump administration to undermine the overall credibility of the Russia investigation.

The attorney general’s handling of the Russia inquiry has come under fire since he first emphasized its findings in a way that was more favorable to Trump than investigators had found.

He has also intervened in cases involving former Trump advisers, including moving this month to withdraw the case against Michael Flynn, who twice pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI. The highly unusual effort spurred accusations that Barr was further politicizing law enforcement and prompted a federal judge to appoint an outsider to oppose the department in the case.

Advertisement

Barr emphasized Monday, as he has previously, that he believes that law enforcement and intelligence officials unfairly targeted Trump as they sought in 2016 to understand links between his campaign and Russia.

“We saw two different standards of justice emerge: one that applies to President Trump and his associates, and the other that applied to everybody else,” Barr said. “We can’t allow this ever to happen again.”

Barr has explained his undoing of the Flynn case and other moves, like intervening to recommend a more lenient sentence for the president’s longtime friend Roger Stone, as correcting overreach by other law enforcement officials. Stone was convicted of seven felonies in a bid to impede a congressional inquiry that threatened the president.

Barr called the Russia investigation and the investigation of Trump “a grave injustice” that was “unprecedented in American history.” He also spoke of a trend in recent decades of “increasing attempts to use the criminal justice system as a political weapon.”

“This is not a good development,” he said. “This is not good for our political life. And it’s not good for the criminal justice system.”

Even so, Barr stopped short of criminally implicating Obama and Biden. “Not every abuse of power, no matter how outrageous, is necessarily a federal crime,” Barr said.

Advertisement

He said that voters should be able to choose between Trump and Biden, his likely general election opponent, “based on a robust debate of policy issues” rather than “efforts to drum up criminal investigations of either candidate.”

Meanwhile, Barr has installed a new top deputy over the federal prosecutor’s office for Washington, raising concerns that a key US attorney’s office handling multiple investigations of interest to President Trump is becoming further politicized.

The arrival of Associate Deputy Attorney General Michael Sherwin — who won the conviction of a Chinese trespasser at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Club in Florida in September — has triggered new accusations that Justice Department leaders are bypassing career prosecutors in the office and intervening in cases favoring the president’s allies, current and former federal prosecutors in the office said.

Barr’s actions in cases handed off by special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s Russia probe and ‘‘packing’’ of senior supervisory positions with close associates ‘‘seriously undermines the US attorney’s office in D.C.’s . . . long-standing reputation for independence from political influence,’’ said Charles Work, a former office prosecutor, Republican Justice Department political appointee and president of the D.C. Bar.

‘‘This represents a politicization of the US attorney’s office of the District of Columbia that is remarkable, and unique, and unprecedented,’’ said Stuart Gerson, a Republican and former Barr aide who served as acting attorney general briefly under presidents George H.W. Bush and Bill Clinton. ‘‘It’s a political coup, there really can be no question about it.’’

Advertisement

Barr selected Sherwin, a career US prosecutor from Miami who specializes in national security cases, after first meeting and being impressed by Sherwin in the investigation into the deadly December shooting at a naval air station in Pensacola, Florida, officials said.

Department leaders approved his move to the D.C. office after softening its sentencing recommendation for Trump political confidant Roger Stone in February. Sherwin started almost a month before Barr moved to dismiss the guilty plea of former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn, an action no career prosecutor joined.

US attorneys nationwide typically select their own top deputy, current and former prosecutors said. While the attorney general must approve all choices, making a selection himself, and drawing from senior Justice Department leadership to do so, is unusual, they said.

The move’s timing is also sensitive. As principal assistant to interim US Attorney Timothy J. Shea, Sherwin is in line to take over the office through late December without need of Senate approval if Shea is not appointed by Washington’s federal district court before his appointment expires June 2. The White House, Barr, or the court, however could appoint someone else.

Material from the Washington Post was used in this report.