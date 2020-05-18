FBI finds links between Pensacola gunman and al-Qaida

The FBI found that the gunman, 2nd Lt. Mohammed Saeed Alshamrani, a Saudi Air Force cadet training with the US military in Pensacola, had “significant ties” to al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula before the attack and joined the Saudi military to carry out a “special operation,” Attorney General William Barr said at a news conference.

WASHINGTON — The gunman in last year’s deadly shooting at a military base in Florida had been in touch with al-Qaida for years and regularly spoke to the group’s operatives, including the night before the attack, the country’s top law enforcement officials said Monday, accusing Apple of costing them valuable time by refusing to help unlock the gunman’s phone.

The FBI discovered that Alshamrani had communicated with al-Qaida leaders in the months and days before the shooting in December after it recently bypassed the security features on at least one of his two iPhones. Christopher Wray, director of the FBI, would not say how investigators obtained access the phones.

The case has served as the latest skirmish in a continuing fight between the Justice Department and Apple pitting personal privacy against public safety. Both Barr and Wray castigated Apple for refusing to help bypass its encryption. Apple’s defiance allowed any possible co-conspirators to fabricate and compare stories, destroy evidence, and to disappear, Wray said.

“It was clear at the time that the phones are likely to contain very important information,” Barr said, adding that President Trump had also asked Apple for help.

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment. It has argued that data privacy is a human rights issue and that if it were to develop a way to allow the US government into its phones, hackers or foreign governments like China could exploit the same tool.

Officials would not say that al-Qaida directed Alshamrani to carry out the December shooting. But they emphasized his long-standing ties and communications with top al-Qaida leaders that proved his relationship with the group went beyond simply being inspired to act based on watching YouTube videos or reading extremist propaganda.

The evidence obtained from Alshamrani’s phone showed that the Pensacola attack was “the brutal combination of years of planning and preparation,” Wray said.

Alshamrani paused to fire at his iPhone during a firefight with security officers and he was found with a second, badly damaged phone that the Saudi destroyed, leading investigators to conclude that the devices held important data.

In January, when Barr designated the shooting an act of terrorism, Apple refused a Justice Department request to help open the iPhones, setting off fears that the government would seek a court order to force the company to comply.

The department said that it sought Apple’s help in opening the phones only after other agencies, foreign governments, and third-party technology vendors had failed, and it accused the company of slowing the investigation and allowing leads to go cold.

The night before the attack, Alshamrani had showed videos of mass shootings to guests at a dinner party, and he had posted anti-American, anti-Israeli, and jihadi social media messages.

Three weeks after the shooting, Qassim al-Rimi, leader of al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula, said that his group directed Alshamrani to commit the murders in Pensacola. Al-Rimi had a copy of what he said was Alshamrani’s will and messages that seemed to show the gunman had been in contact with the Yemeni-based group.

Soon after the recorded message was released, the United States confirmed that it had killed al-Rimi in a drone attack, a major blow to one of al-Qaida’s last, vibrant branches.

Even though the casualty count was relatively low by al-Qaida standards, simply “pulling off a successful attack on US soil can provide al-Qaida and its affiliates with a momentum boost and allow the group bragging rights over the Islamic State, which is important in terms of recruitment, prestige, and propaganda,” Colin P. Clarke, a senior fellow at the Soufan Center, a New York-based research organization, said in an email Monday.

“This illustrates just how dangerous one operative can be,” Wray said.

Even though Alshamrani was thought to have operated alone, the government expelled 21 other Saudi students who were training with the US military, some of whom had links to extremist movements. After announcing the expulsions, Barr said that the Saudi government had cooperated with the investigation.

Saudi Arabia has a complicated relationship with Yemen, where it has been embroiled in a lethal, yearslong military battle to end Iranian influence there. Amid the airstrikes, the Islamic State and al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula have seized territory and carried out their own deadly attacks.

Alshamrani’s ability to train on the base as part of the US military raises a host of thorny issues, including how the Defense Department screens potential recruits from Saudi Arabia. Barr said that the screening and vetting process in this case was insufficient, and Defense Secretary Mark Esper pledged in a statement to keep up additional safeguards that the Pentagon had already installed.

After the shooting, the Defense Department ordered a stop to all international military student training at US installations. In January, Esper imposed tighter restrictions on the use of firearms and access to government facilities for international military students. He approved the continuous monitoring of international students while they are enrolled in US-based training programs.