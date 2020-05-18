Police: Man angry about virus closure attacks 2 with machete

‘‘I think it’s good. I’ve heard a lot of good stories. And if it’s not good, I’ll tell you right. I’m not going to get hurt by it,’’ he told reporters at the White House. ‘‘It’s been around for 40 years — for malaria, for lupus, for other things. I take it. Front-line workers take it. A lot of doctors take it.’’

Clinical trials, academic research, and scientific analysis indicate that the danger of the drug is a significantly increased risk of death for certain patients, particularly those with heart problems. Trump dismissed those concerns, saying he has heard about the drug’s benefits from doctors and others he has spoken with.

WASHINGTON — President Trump told reporters Monday that he has been taking hydroxychloroquine for about a week and a half and that the White House physician knows he is taking the antimalaria drug despite the fact that he continues to test negative for the novel coronavirus.

Evidence showing the effectiveness of hydroxychloroquine in treating COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, has been scant, and the Food and Drug Administration last month warned against its use outside of a hospital setting, weeks after it approved an emergency use authorization for the drug.

Trump has frequently pitched the drug as a safe and effective treatment for COVID-19, asking would-be patients, ‘‘What the hell do you have to lose?’’

He repeated that thought Monday, telling reporters that he’s ‘‘had so many letters’’ from people who support the use of the drug.

‘‘I want the people of this nation to feel good,’’ Trump said. ‘‘I don’t want them being sick. And there’s a very good chance that this has an impact, especially early on.’’

Washington Post

Newsom relaxes reopening criteria for Calif. counties

SACRAMENTO — California Governor Gavin Newsom relaxed county reopening criteria on Monday, a move he said will allow most of the state’s 58 counties to begin allowing dining in restaurants and other services.

“Bottom line is: People can go at their own pace, and we are empowering our local health directors and county officials that understand their local communities and conditions,” Newsom said.

The new criteria he outlined applies to counties that want to reopen faster than the state. While retail may open for curbside pickup statewide, restrictions on dining in at restaurants and other services are still in place statewide. Counties can move faster if they win state approval.

Twenty-four counties in mostly rural Northern California already won approval under old guidance. The new criteria eliminates rules that a county have zero deaths and no more than than one case per 10,000 residents over a two-week period. Instead, counties must have no more than 25 cases per 100,000 residents or no higher than an 8 percent positive rate among people testing for the coronavirus. They also must have no higher than a 5 percent increase in hospitalizations over a 7-day period or fewer than 20 hospitalizations total over 14 days.

Newsom also said counties will soon be able to allow shopping in stores and hair salons to reopen. He also suggested professional sports could begin in June without spectators. He said the reopening of churches could begin within weeks.

Associated Press

Dallas mayor pegs jump in virus cases to easing of rules

The mayor of Dallas cited policy changes that eased restrictions on businesses in early May as a likely reason the state saw a jump in coronavirus cases — just as Governor Greg Abbott was to announce further reopening measures.

Over the weekend, the state reported 1,801 new cases of the novel coronavirus, the highest single-day total since the outbreak began. Mayor Eric Johnson of Dallas on Sunday said the rise in cases is “more than likely” related to the reopening of businesses such as movie theaters and restaurants, which are operating at reduced capacity to enable physical distancing.

“These things sort of lag,” Johnson said during an appearance on CNN. “The decision is made, and then you don’t see the results in the cases until a couple of weeks later.”

Johnson acknowledged that the eased restrictions are one of several factors for the rise in new cases. The Texas Department of State Health Services on Sunday said in a statement that 734 of the 1,801 new cases were reported in two counties that had been targeted for testing because of an outbreak at meatpacking plants in the area.

Abbott has justified reopening some firms on May 1 by citing the state’s relatively low death toll of 1,336 fatalities. At the same time, Thursday to Saturday marked the deadliest three-day span for the state, with a combined 147 deaths.

Associated Press

New Jersey gym opens in defiance of shutdown orders

BELLMAWR, N.J. — A gym in New Jersey reopened for business early Monday, defying a state order that shut down nonessential businesses to help stem the spread of the coronavirus.

People began gathering outside the Atilis Gym in Bellmawr several hours before it reopened at 8 a.m. The owners have said the decision to resume operations at the members-only facility was not about financial gain, but rather a question of constitutional rights.

“We truly believe that if we don’t do this, in the end, we will have zero rights and no say in what happens,” co-owner Frank Trumbetti said in a video posted on the gym’s Facebook page. Trumbetti has said he recently lost a loved one to the coronavirus.

Dozens of people came out to show their support for the gym, with many holding signs critical of Democratic Governor Phil Murphy and others waving American flags. Only some were wearing face coverings and most people tightly clustered together on the sidewalk and parking area in front of the gym. Around 10:30 a.m., police approached the business and spoke with the gym owners. The officers informed the pair and the crowd that they were formally in violation of the shutdown order, adding that police were present “only for everybody’s safety.” The officers then wished everyone well and told them “have a nice day” before walking away from the gym as the crowd erupted in cheers.

Associated Press

Florida officials set to reopen the Keys on June 1

KEY WEST, Fla. — The Florida Keys will reopen to tourists on June 1, more than two months after the island chain closed to visitors to minimize the spread of the coronavirus.

Checkpoints that barred visitors from coming into the Florida Keys will be removed next month and hotels and other lodging establishments, including campgrounds and vacation rentals, will also be allowed to reopen at 50 percent occupancy, Monroe County Emergency Management said in a statement on Sunday.

These businesses must implement sanitation stations and follow the American Hotel and Lodging Association’s cleaning guidelines for COVID-19, the statement said. Airport screenings and bus restrictions will also be lifted in June.

Associated Press