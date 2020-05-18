President Trump to nominate new top prosecutor for Washington

Shea, 60, was considered by many as the District’s newest US Attorney when Attorney General William Barr selected him as acting US attorney. But within weeks of taking over the office, Shea came under fire for sidelining the prosecutors in his office and aligning with Justice officials who softened sentencing recommendation for Stone in February after Stone was convicted by a federal jury of lying to Congress and tampering with a witness.

Justin Herdman, the US attorney in Cleveland, would take the position now filled by Timothy Shea, who came to the office in February. The nomination of Herdman comes as the office has been pummeled by political controversies involving the cases of Trump confidant Roger Stone and former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn.

WASHINGTON — President Trump will nominate a new US Attorney to oversee the Washington, D.C., office, which handles both local and national cases including several high-profile prosecutions of the president’s allies.

Shea was criticized again earlier this month when he aligned with Justice officials to dismiss federal charges against Flynn that he lied to the FBI to which had pleaded guilty and was awaiting sentencing.

In both cases, senior prosecutors in Shea’s office resigned from the cases, leaving other federal prosecutors, both current and retired, to question if Shea had more allegiance to Barr and the White House than he did to justice.

The US attorney’s office in Washington has 300 lawyers and is the largest in the country. Unlike other US attorney offices, federal prosecutors who work out of the office at 555 Fourth St. NW prosecute both national and local crimes from security cases and political corruption across the federal government to homicides, drug, sexual assault, trafficking, and gun crimes in the District. The office also recently took over cases handed off by special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s Russia probe.

In a statement, Barr thanked Shea and praised Herdman, saying, ‘‘This nomination is a reflection his sharp intellect, sound judgment, and dedication to the mission of the Department of Justice. Justin has proven himself to be a fair prosecutor, capable litigator, and excellent manager.’’

Michael R. Sherwin, whom Barr had picked to serve as Shea’s No. 2, will take over the office on an acting basis effective May 19, and can remain through mid-December without need of Senate approval pending Herdman’s re-confirmation. Herdman could also take over on an acting basis for seven months awaiting Senate action, and the department said the timing of his arrival has yet to be set.

Barr’s decision to name Sherwin, the prosecutor who oversaw the conviction of a Chinese trespasser at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Club in Florida in September — as Shea’s deputy, instead of allowing Shea to pick his deputy was viewed as unsual for the office where previous US attorneys had picked their own deputies.

Herdman’s nomination happened swiftly as the deadline for Shea’s interim appointment was scheduled to expire June 2 if he was not appointed by Washington’s federal district court. On Tuesday, US District Court judges were expected to convene to take up Shea’s status although no decisions had been made, two people involved in the meeting said.

Herdman, 44, is a former Navy and active Air Force reserve officer and judge advocate. He holds a law degree from Harvard, a bachelor’s from Ohio University, and a master’s from the University of Glasgow.

From 2006 through 2013 in Northern Ohio, Herdman prosecuted criminal cases within the office’s terrorism squad, including the prosecution of five activists who plotted to blow up the Ohio 82 bridge spanning the Cuyahoga Valley National Park in 2012.

Before Trump tapped him as US attorney in Northern Ohio, Herdman worked as a partner at Jones Day, the Cleveland-based law firm, which also has a Washington office and was home to former Trump White House counsel, Donald McGahn.