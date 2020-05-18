State Department investigator fired by Trump had examined weapons sales to Saudis and Emiratis

The White House announced the firing Friday night, and officials said the recommendation to remove Linick had come from Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

The chair of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, Representative Eliot Engel of New York, said that investigation might have been “another reason” for the firing of the inspector general, Steve Linick.

WASHINGTON — The State Department inspector general fired by President Trump on Friday was investigating whether the administration had unlawfully declared an “emergency” last year to allow the resumption of weapons sales to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates for their war in Yemen, according to a Democratic member of Congress who asked for the inquiry.

Trump confirmed Monday that he fired Linick at Pompeo’s request. “I have the absolute right as president to terminate. I said, ‘Who appointed him?’ And they say, ‘President Obama.’ I said, look, I’ll terminate him,” Trump said at the White House.

Linick’s office, which has hundreds of employees assigned to look into fraud and waste at the State Department, was also examining the potential misuse by Pompeo of a political appointee to do personal errands for him and his wife.

It remains unclear exactly what prompted the firing of Linick because the inspector general’s office conducts multiple investigations. Linick’s office was close to concluding the arms sales investigation.

“We don’t have the full picture yet, but it’s troubling that Secretary Pompeo wanted Mr. Linick pushed out before this work could be completed,” Engel said.

A State Department spokeswoman said she could not comment on any open investigations by the inspector general but noted that investigations would be continued by an acting inspector general. Trump appointed Ambassador Stephen Akard for that role.

The decision to resume lethal aid to the Saudis and Emiratis was a major initiative undertaken by Pompeo and Trump, who often discussed the importance of the weapons sales with officers of Raytheon, the Massachusetts-based defense contractor that lobbied heavily to get a 2017 suspension of sales lifted.

Material from the Associated Press was used.