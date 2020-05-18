Supreme Court says victims of al Qaeda bombings entitled to billions in punitive damages

A judge in Washington awarded more than $10 billion in damages, of which $4.3 billion was for punitive damages.

The bombings killed 224 people and injured thousands, and courts determined long ago that Sudan enabled them by letting Osama bin Laden operate from the country and providing passports to al Qaeda members.

WASHINGTON — Victims of the 1998 bombings by al Qaeda of the US embassies in Kenya and Tanzania are entitled to billions of dollars in punitive damages from Sudan, the Supreme Court ruled Monday.

The question before the court concerned a 2008 amendment to the federal Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act, which generally protects foreign governments from lawsuits, but also details the exceptions to such protection. Acts of terrorism are one such exception.

But a panel of the US Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit in 2017 said Congress had not been specific when authorizing retrospective lawsuits that punitive damages were allowed.

In a unanimous decision written by Justice Neil Gorsuch, the Supreme Court disagreed. (Justice Brett Kavanaugh recused himself, presumably because he had been involved with the case while on the D.C. Circuit.)

While perhaps not explicit, ‘‘Congress was as clear as it could have been when it authorized plaintiffs to seek and win punitive damages for past conduct’’ by amending the law to allow suits for past acts of terrorism, Gorsuch wrote.

Damages for the attacks, in which 12 Americans died, were awarded by default, because Sudan did not defend itself in the initial proceedings.

‘‘It’s hard to imagine an act more deserving of punitive damages, and we are deeply gratified that the Supreme Court has validated the right of our clients to receive this measure of compensation,’’ Matthew McGill, a lawyer for the Kenya victims, said.

WASHINGTON POST