Coronavirus patients to be allowed visitors in N.Y.

Governor Andrew Cuomo said visits under the two-week pilot program will be time-limited. Visitors will need to wear protective equipment and will be subject to temperature and symptom checks.

Sixteen hospitals in New York state will allow visitors as part of a pilot program addressing the heartbreak of COVID-19 patients suffering while isolated from their families and friends.

NEW YORK — COVID-19 patients will be allowed visitors in some New York hospitals, and small Memorial Day ceremonies will be allowed. In New York City, online schooling will continue through the summer for some 177,700 public school students.

And New York will allow Memorial Day ceremonies with up to 10 people despite statewide lockdown rules, Cuomo said Tuesday.

Ceremonies marking the Monday holiday with 10 or fewer people will be allowed by the state, but at the discretion of local governments, Cuomo said.

Localities can also stage vehicle parades, which have become more popular during the pandemic.

Associated Press

States accused of offering misleading data reports

PROVIDENCE — As large parts of the United States ease their lockdowns against the coronavirus, public health officials in some states are being accused of bungling infection statistics or even deliberately using a little sleight of hand to make things look better than they are.

The result is that politicians, business owners, and ordinary Americans who are making decisions about reopenings and other day-to-day matters risk being left with the impression that the virus is under more control than it actually is.

In Virginia, Texas, and Vermont, for example, officials said they have been combining the results of viral tests, which show an active infection, with antibody tests, which show a past infection. Public health experts say that can make for impressive-looking testing totals but does not give a true picture of how the virus is spreading.

In Florida, the data scientist who developed the state’s coronavirus dashboard, Rebekah Jones, said this week that she was fired for refusing to manipulate data “to drum up support for the plan to reopen.” Calls to health officials for comment were not immediately returned Tuesday.

In Georgia, one of the earliest states to ease up on lockdowns and assure the public it was safe to go out again, the Department of Public Health published a graph around May 11 that purportedly showed new COVID-19 cases declining over time in the most severely affected counties. The entries, however, were not arranged in chronological order but in descending order.

Associated Press

Hawaii enforces quarantine rules with arrests

Venturing out of a hotel room in Hawaii right now might land you in handcuffs.

Just ask one of the roughly 20 people who’ve been arrested for violating Governor David Ige’s two-week quarantine imposed on all who arrive in the state or travel between its islands.

Hundreds more have been arrested or issued citations for violating other aspects of the state’s emergency orders to combat the coronavirus, which are among the nation’s strictest and have helped to drive down the rate of infection to the second lowest in the country, behind Montana.

State parks and beaches have been closed. Hotels are issuing single-use keys, forcing guests who leave their rooms to go to the front desk and explain why. Airlines have been encouraged to suspend incoming flights. The state’s visitors bureau has asked media organizations to ‘‘refrain from publishing any stories about Hawaii that might encourage people to travel to the islands.’’

Pandemic experts credit the strict measures with helping to slow the number of new cases in Hawaii. Just 640 cases had been confirmed as of May 17, one more than the day before, according to Hawaii’s Department of Health.

Bloomberg News

ACLU warns against devices that check for fevers

Airports, office buildings, warehouses, and restaurant chains are rushing to install new safety measures like fever-scanning cameras and infrared temperature-sensing guns. But the American Civil Liberties Union warned Tuesday against using the tools to screen people for possible coronavirus symptoms, saying the devices were often inaccurate, ineffective, and intrusive.

In a new report, “Temperature Screening and Civil Liberties During an Epidemic,” the ACLU said that such technologies could give people a false sense of security, potentially leading them to be less vigilant about health measures. The group also cautioned that the push for widespread temperature scans during the pandemic could usher in permanent new forms of surveillance and social control.

In particular, the report said that infrared temperature-sensing guns can be unreliable partly because they gauge skin temperature, in contrast to oral thermometers, which calculate core body temperature. The guns provide a superficial measure, the report noted, that can vary if a person is sunburned or has just come in from outside.

Similarly, the report said that many free-standing thermal cameras, which gauge a person’s temperature at a distance, can be inaccurate and finicky, and may need to be frequently recalibrated.

Even if the temperature-scanning tools were more accurate, however, the ACLU said they could miss many who were infected with the coronavirus but not running a fever.

Recent studies have reported that as many as a quarter of people infected with the novel coronavirus, or perhaps more, do not exhibit fever or other symptoms. Even so, guidelines on reopening the economy from the White House ask companies to monitor workers for symptoms like fevers.

New York Times

49 governors top Trump in measure of approval ratings

Last week, President Trump responded to governors’ positive coronavirus poll numbers by citing his own federal government’s help.

‘‘Remember this,’’ Trump tweeted, ‘‘every Governor who has sky high approval on their handling of the Coronavirus, and I am happy for them all, could in no way have gotten those numbers, or had that success, without me and the Federal Governments help.’’

Americans, though, don’t seem to be crediting Trump nearly as much as he would like.

New polling data from SurveyMonkey, which were shared with The Washington Post, show that fully 49 of 50 governors have significantly higher approval ratings for their coronavirus responses than Trump does in recent polls. A Washington Post-Ipsos poll last week showed 43 percent of Americans approved of Trump’s handling of the outbreak.

The one governor on Trump’s level is Georgia Republican Governor Brian Kemp, whose efforts to reopen his state have proved controversial. In the Post-Ipsos poll, Kemp’s approval rating was 39 percent; in the new one, it’s a similar 43 percent — the same as Trump’s.

But interestingly, most of the highest and lowest approval ratings belong to Republicans.

Among the highest are a trio of moderate Republicans who have distanced themselves from Trump — Maryland’s Larry Hogan at 85 percent, Vermont’s Phil Scott at 82 percent, and Massachusetts’ Charlie Baker at 82 percent. They occupy three of the top five slots, and six of the top seven are Republicans.

Of the 11 governors with the lowest approval ratings on coronavirus, nine are Republicans.

Along with Kemp, they including Florida’s Ron DeSantis and Texas’s Greg Abbott at 58 percent. Both governors have pushed forward with among the most aggressive reopening plans.

Also among the 11 at the lowest end are four Republican governors of Midwestern states — Iowa’s Kim Reynolds, South Dakota’s Kristi Noem, Missouri’s Mike Parson, and Nebraska’s Pete Ricketts — all at 58 percent. All were among the latest holdouts on issuing statewide stay-at-home orders or were among the few to never issue them at all.

Washington Post