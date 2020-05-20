Class-action lawsuit filed against College Board about botched AP tests

A class-action lawsuit has been filed in federal court on behalf of students who took online Advanced Placement tests last week and ran into technical trouble submitting their answers. It demands that the College Board score their answers instead of requiring them to retake the test in June, and provide hundreds of millions of dollars in monetary relief.
The lawsuit, dated Tuesday, says that students’ inability to submit answers was the fault of the exam creators, and it charges that the College Board engaged in a number of ‘‘illegal activities,’’ including breach of contract, gross negligence, misrepresentation, and violations of the Americans with Disabilities Act. It also seeks more than $500 million in compensatory damages as well as punitive damages.
The College Board owns the AP program, although the AP tests are created and administered by the Educational Testing Service. Both of those organizations were named in the lawsuit as defendants. Neither the College Board nor the Educational Testing Service immediately responded to queries for comment about the lawsuit.
WASHINGTON POST