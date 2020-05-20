Democrats open investigation into replacement of acting Transportation Department inspector general

On Friday, President Trump named Howard ‘‘Skip’’ Elliott, the head of a pipeline safety agency, as acting DOT inspector general. Mitch Behm, the department’s deputy, had been filling that role.

Chao is married to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and has faced questions about whether her department has given preferential treatment to projects in the state.

WASHINGTON — Three leading House Democrats said Tuesday they plan to open an investigation into the replacement of the Transportation Department’s acting inspector general, concerned that the move was tied to an ongoing investigation of Secretary Elaine Chao’s dealings with the state of Kentucky.

In letter to Chao and Elliott, leaders of the House oversight and transportation committees tied Elliott’s appointment to what they called a broad assault by the Trump administration on inspectors general, who serve as internal government watchdogs.

The lawmakers requested information about Chao and her team’s communications with the White House about the decision to replace Behm. They asked Elliott to disclose whether the scope of any of the office’s investigations have changed since his appointment.

‘‘We are concerned that Mr. Behm’s removal could be an effort to undermine the progress of this investigation, which we understand is ongoing,’’ the lawmakers wrote to Chao. ‘‘Any attempt by you or your office to interfere with the Office of Inspector General’s investigation of yourself is illegal and will be thoroughly examined by our Committees.’’

In a statementChai’s office said that the president was within his legal authority to name Elliott acting inspector general.

‘‘Mr. Elliott will bring decades of valuable expertise to the role of Acting Inspector General, both in safety and in law enforcement,’’ the statement said.

The White House did not respond to a request for comment.

One of the three lawmakers, Transportation Committee Chairman Peter DeFazio, D-Ore., asked the inspector general twice last year to examine whether Chao was giving preferential treatment to Kentucky.

In October 2019, DeFazio said he first requested the inspector general’s office look into Chao’s influence on a discretionary grant program called Infrastructure and Rebuilding America (INFRA). In a December letter to the inspector general DeFazio amplified his concerns.

‘‘New information has emerged that points to a troubling pattern of potential favoritism by the Secretary and her inner circle of staff at the Department of Transportation (DOT) and has heightened my concern about these issues,’’ he wrote then.

DeFazio cited news accounts from Politico that he said revealed ‘‘that Secretary Chao’s office has degraded the ability of career staff at DOT to objectively assess the merits of grant applications.’’

DeFazio also raised questions about Chao’s family’s shipping business and whether she followed her ethics agreement to divest stock in Vulcan Materials, both of which the House oversight committee is investigating.

In Tuesday’s letters, DeFazio along with Representatives Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., and Gerald Connolly, D-Va., leaders on the oversight committee, urged Chao to advise the White House to reinstate Behm, who they called a veteran public servant. Behm took on the role of acting inspector general when the office’s former leader retired in January.

In the letter to Elliott, the lawmakers said they viewed his appointment as part of a broader attack by Trump on inspectors general across the government.

‘‘This assault on the integrity and independence of Inspectors General appears to be an intentional campaign to undermine their ability to expose corruption and protect taxpayer dollars from waste, fraud, and abuse,’’ the letter said.

The same day he named Elliott to the job at the Transportation Department, Trump removed State Department inspector general Steve Linick. Linick was said to be investigating whether Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had a staffer run nonwork errands for him and to have nearly finished a review of an arms-sale deal with Saudi Arabia.

Elliot had a 40-year career in the railroad industry, serving as an executive at freight company CSX Transportation before joining the Trump administration. The lawmakers questioned what in his professional background qualified him to serve as inspector general.

Elliott is also set to continue as the head of the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration while serving as acting inspector general. The lawmakers wrote that the dual roles would stretch him too thin, and presented significant conflicts of interest. The inspector general’s office has at least one open audit that touches on Elliott’s leadership at the pipeline agency, they wrote.

As head of the pipeline agency Elliott reports to Chao, but as inspector general he ought to be independent of the department’s leadership, they said.