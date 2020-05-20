Pompeo refuses to say why he wanted inspector general fired

‘‘In this case, I recommended to the president that Steve Linick be terminated,’’ he said. ‘‘Frankly, should’ve done it some time ago.’’

In a combative conclusion to a news conference at the State Department, Pompeo would not provide specifics on why he was displeased with Linick’s performance.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Wednesday that he should have asked President Trump to dismiss the State Department inspector general ‘‘some time ago’’ but refused to elaborate on why he fired Steve Linick, who was probing Pompeo’s role in a Saudi arms sale, and whether he had used government employees to run personal errands.

Advertisement

Pressed to provide an example of what he described Monday as Linick’s ‘‘undermining’’ of the State Department mission, Pompeo did not expand. But he denied that the inspector general’s firing had anything to do with Linick’s investigations into whether Pompeo used a political appointee to walk his dog and pick up his dry cleaning or the role of Pompeo and the State Department in an emergency declaration that allowed the administration to bypass Congress in authorizing an arms sale to Saudi Arabia.

‘‘Unlike others, I don’t talk about personnel matters,’’ Pompeo said. ‘‘I don’t leak to y’all.’’

He called claims that the firing was in retaliation for Linick’s investigations ‘‘patently false.’’

‘‘I have no sense of what investigations are taking place inside the inspector’s general’s office,’’ he said. ‘‘I couldn’t possibly have retaliated for all the things — I’ve seen the various stories, that someone was walking my dog, to sell arms, to my dry cleaner. I mean, it’s all just crazy. It’s all crazy stuff.’’

In what appeared to be a rebuttal to reports that Pompeo had refused to submit to an interview with Linick on the Saudi arms sale, Pompeo said he has no sense of what investigations are underway, with one exception.

Advertisement

‘‘I was asked a series of questions, in writing,’’ he said, without elaborating on the substance or topic of the questions. ‘‘I responded to those questions with respect to a particular investigation. That was sometime earlier this year, as best I can recall. I responded to those questions. I don’t know the scope. I don’t know the nature of that investigation other than what I would have seen from the nature of the questions that I was presented. I did what was right. I don’t know if that investigation is continuing, I don’t know if that investigation has been closed out. I don’t have any sense of that.’’

Pompeo also lashed out at congressional Democrats investigating his actions, launching an extraordinarily personal attack on Senator Robert Menendez, D-N.J., in particular.

‘‘This is all coming through the office of Senator Menendez,’’ Pompeo said of the allegations, which have been reported in multiple news outlets. ‘‘I don’t get my ethics guidance from a man who was criminally prosecuted.’’

Menendez was indicted in 2015 over allegations that he accepted gifts as a bribe from a Florida ophthalmologist. But federal prosecutors eventually dropped the case against him, and the charges were dismissed in 2018.

After slamming Menendez, Pompeo abruptly walked out of the news conference even as reporters continued to shout questions after him.

Pompeo started his first on-camera appearance since Linick was fired by renewing criticism of China for suppressing details about the coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan, the original epicenter of the pandemic, and its refusal to allow investigators access to facilities, its withholding of virus samples for testing and it censoring of discussion on the pandemic.

Advertisement

‘‘If the Chinese Communist Party wants to demonstrate real openness, real transparency, it could easily hold press conferences like this very press conference and allow reporters to ask him anything that they would like,’’ he said.