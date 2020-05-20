US roadways more lethal during pandemic, safety group says

US highways have been emptier during the coronavirus pandemic, but they have also been more deadly, according to statistics released Wednesday.

The National Safety Council said preliminary data show that in March, when most Americans began to drive less because of stay-at-home orders, the fatality rate per mile driven went up by 14 percent compared with March 2019.

The traffic fatality data confirm the alarming reports across the country that speeding and reckless driving during the health crisis are leading to a disproportionate number of crashes and fatalities.