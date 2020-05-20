Senate panel approves subpoena targeting Hunter Biden

Johnson’s quest has generated objections from Democrats, who argue that the probe is simply an election-year witch hunt meant to sling mud at President Trump’s likely November opponent. Some, including the committee’s top Democrat, have suggested that Johnson is serving as an unwitting pawn in a Russian disinformation campaign.

The Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee approved the subpoena on a party-line vote, more than two months after its chairman, Senator Ron Johnson, a Wisconsin Republican, first indicated that he planned to seek the documents concerning Hunter Biden’s work for a Ukrainian energy company, Burisma.

WASHINGTON — A Senate committee moved Wednesday to subpoena documents related to the son of presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden in an escalation of GOP congressional scrutiny into Biden’s time as vice president.

Democratic Senator Gary Peters of Michigan, the top Democrat on the committee, said Wednesday that the panel was ‘‘going down a dangerous road’’ at a time of national crisis.

‘‘At this moment when Americans need us to work together, this extremely partisan investigation is pulling us apart,’’ he said.

After the vote, Johnson defended the investigation. ‘‘The question I would ask is: What is everybody worried about? If there’s nothing there, we’ll find out there’s nothing there. But if there’s something there, the American people need to know that,’’ he said.

The subpoena comes as Republicans have increased their efforts to investigate the administration of former president Barack Obama — a campaign that they say is meant to uncover malfeasance in targeting then-candidate Trump for unwarranted investigation. Democrats say it is another front in a Republican campaign to rough up Biden before the election.

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina wants a list of Obama administration officials who may have sought to reveal the names of Trump-connected figures in anonymized foreign intelligence dragnets — an effort that could advance a narrative that the former president and his allies conspired to inappropriately target Trump, one that Trump himself has dubbed ‘‘Obamagate.’’

But experts say that veiled names in intelligence materials are routinely ‘‘unmasked’’ by government officials who are seeking to understand the context of what they are reviewing, and that unmasking itself does not show evidence of wrongdoing.

Johnson’s subpoena targets documents and testimony in the custody of Blue Star Strategies, a lobbying firm that acted on behalf of Burisma and employed Andrii Telizhenko, a Ukrainian national linked to the energy company. Burisma employed Hunter Biden as a board member, paying him hundreds of thousands of dollars for a sinecure that he has acknowledged was due at least in part to his father’s famous name.

At the time Hunter Biden served on Burisma’s board, his father was acting on behalf of the Obama administration to fight corruption in Ukraine. No evidence has emerged to suggest that Joe Biden acted in that capacity to benefit his son.

Johnson has pursued the subpoena since early March, but Democratic objections and the spread of the novel coronavirus delayed his efforts to push it through the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs panel, which has broad investigative jurisdiction.

In a letter to the panel Wednesday, Blue Star said there was no reason a subpoena would be necessary: ‘‘At no time have we ever stated or indicated in any way that we would not cooperate. Therefore, we are puzzled, despite our willingness to cooperate, why the Committee is proceeding to vote on a subpoena.’’