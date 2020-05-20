Trump’s preferred construction firm lands $1.3 billion border wall contract, the biggest so far

After its initial bids for border contracts were passed over, the company and its CEO, Tommy Fisher, cut a direct path to the president by praising him on cable news, donating to his Republican allies, and cultivating ties to former Trump adviser Stephen Bannon, GOP Senate candidate Kris Kobach, and other conservative figures in Trump’s orbit.

The company that won the contract, Fisher Sand and Gravel, has been repeatedly lauded by the president in White House meetings with border officials and military commanders, the result of a long and personalized marketing pitch to Trump and ardent supporters of his barrier project.

A North Dakota construction firm that has received backing from President Trump has now secured the largest border wall contract ever awarded, a $1.3 billion deal to build 42 miles of black-painted fencing through the rugged mountains of southern Arizona.

Fisher’s first and only other major border contract, for $400 million, is under review by the Department of Defense Inspector General after Democratic lawmakers raised concerns about improper White House influence on the procurement process. The IG’s office confirmed Tuesday that the audit is ongoing.

The new award to Fisher carries an average cost of more than $30 million per mile of border barrier, more expensive than any other contract for Trump’s wall.

The 42-mile span of border south of Tucson, Ariz., where Fisher will build presents significant engineering complexities with steep terrain and water crossings, including the Santa Cruz River basin, which floods during summer ‘‘monsoon’’ storms, according to border officials and the US Army Corps of Engineers, which oversees the project.

Swelling the price tag further was a design change from the president requiring the barrier to be painted black, adding approximately $1.2 million per mile, according to government contracting estimates obtained this month by The Washington Post.

Raini Brunson, a spokesperson for the US Army Corps of Engineers who confirmed the contract was awarded to Fisher, said contract amounts are determined by a range of factors.

‘‘Each project cost is contingent upon its unique characteristics such as geotechnical, topographical, hydrological and hydraulic, underground utilities, final real estate access, and the cost of materials and labor,’’ Brunson said in an email.

Trump has brought up Fisher in White House border wall meetings again in recent weeks, when he directed border officials and the Army Corps to paint the steel barrier black, a design change that would add at least $500 million to the overall cost.

The White House did not respond to a request for comment on the Fisher award Tuesday. Attorneys for the company did not respond to an inquiry, and US Customs and Border Protection referred questions to the Army Corps.

Representative Bennie Thompson, a Mississippi Democrat, chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee, blasted the contract in a statement to the Post, noting the Pentagon Inspector General’s audit is not yet complete and that the country is in the grips of a pandemic and economic crisis.

‘‘Given the coronavirus pandemic and the ongoing investigation into Fisher, the administration should pause construction and contracting decisions until the investigation has concluded favorably and it is safe to resume nonessential construction projects,” Thompson said.