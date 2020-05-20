Trump Steps Up Attacks on Mail Vote, Making False Claims About Michigan

“So, I view it as a badge of honor. Really, it’s a badge of honor,” he said.

Trump made his assertion Tuesday in response to a question from a reporter at a White House event, saying that he sees the more than 1.5 million confirmed cases in the United States “in a certain respect as being a good thing because it means our testing is much better.”

President Trump’s contention that the United States leading the world in confirmed coronavirus cases is “a badge of honor” drew condemnation and ridicule, with critics from both parties dismissing his claim that the still-increasing figure is a reflection of the nation’s testing capacity.

The United States has more than 30 percent of the world’s known coronavirus infections but accounts for less than 5 percent of the global population.

Harvard law professor Laurence H. Tribe was among the Trump critics who pounded on the president’s assertions, calling him “a ghoul and an idiot.”

“This is like calling a trail of corpses a badge of honor for the police department that let the serial murderer run free for months before shutting him down,” Tribe said on Twitter.

The president’s comments were widely highlighted on social media, including by former Republican National Committee chairman Michael Steele. “Folks, I have no head left to shake,” he said in a tweet quoting the Republican president.

Joe Walsh, a former Illinois congressman who aborted a GOP primary challenge to Trump earlier this year, also weighed in, saying the president’s words showed “how ignorant & dishonest Trump is.”

“If the US had the fewest confirmed cases in the world, Trump would say THE EXACT SAME THING,” Walsh tweeted.

Trump wants UN to remove reproductive health data

The Trump administration called on the United Nations this week to remove any references to reproductive health, including abortion, from a humanitarian response plan to address the rippling consequences of the coronavirus.

In a letter to UN leadership Monday, John Barsa, the acting administrator of the US Agency for International Development, said the inclusion of “sexual and reproductive health services” in the international body’s guiding framework would “add unnecessary discord” to the response.

The $6 billion effort is meant to guide individual governments and international agencies on how to address preexisting humanitarian crises, particularly in regions where UN workers already maintain an outsize presence.

It comes with funding requirements for member nations, including the United States, and lists “sexual and reproductive health services” alongside objectives such as nutrition and food security, shelter and sanitation, a move Barsa called controversial.

“The United States stands with nations that have pledged to protect the unborn,” Barsa wrote. “The UN should not use this crisis as an opportunity to advance access to abortion as an ‘essential service.’ ”

Barsa said the reproductive health references would undermine a united global response, particularly from governments that do not support abortion. But human rights groups shot back, saying his request would target a key part of a longstanding UN framework.

Besides abortion, the request would remove topics such as contraception, maternity care, and HIV diagnosis from the response plan, the groups said, at a time when gender-based violence is on the rise.

Since Trump’s first days in office, his administration has denied US assistance to foreign-based organizations that perform or offer information on abortion.

President weighing June G-7 summit at Camp David

President Trump said Wednesday that he is considering reviving plans to host a summit of the world’s largest industrialized democracies in June at Camp David, the rustic presidential retreat in Maryland, as a sign of “normalization.”

Trump shared his thinking in a morning tweet, saying the United States and other members of the Group of Seven are “beginning their COMEBACK.” The gathering had been scheduled to begin June 10 but was scuttled in March amid global travel restrictions and other responses to the pandemic.

“Now that our Country is ‘Transitioning back to Greatness’, I am considering rescheduling the G-7, on the same or similar date, in Washington, D.C., at the legendary Camp David,” Trump tweeted. “The other members are also beginning their COMEBACK. It would be a great sign to all — normalization!”

In March, the White House said G-7 leaders — Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the United States — would huddle by video conference this year.

Trump had originally announced plans to host this year’s G-7 summit at his private golf resort outside Miami before moving it to Camp David after a public uproar.

The president’s message came a day after United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres signaled a more cautious approach to gathering world leaders. Guterres, in a letter to the president of the UN General Assembly, called for a scaled-down gathering in New York this fall, saying it is “highly unlikely that heads of state and government from all member states will be able to travel to New York in September,” because of the ongoing pandemic.

It’s unclear whether leaders from the G-7 countries would be willing to attend a Camp David meeting. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said it was too early to judge Trump’s suggestion.

“We need to keep meeting as leaders,” Trudeau told reporters in Ottawa. “Whether that’s virtual or in person, we’ll certainly take a look at what the US is proposing as hosts of the G-7 to see what kind of measures will be in place to keep people safe, what kind of recommendations the experts are giving in terms of how that might function.”

