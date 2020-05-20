Trump steps up attacks on voting by mail

The president inaccurately accused Michigan of sending mail ballots to its residents. In fact, the secretary of state in Michigan sent applications for mail ballots, as election officials have done in other states, including those led by Republicans. In Nevada, where the Republican secretary of state declared the primary an all-mail election, ballots are being sent to voters.

WASHINGTON — President Trump on Wednesday escalated his assault on mail voting, falsely claiming that Michigan and Nevada were engaged in voter fraud and had acted illegally, and threatening to withhold federal funds from those states if they proceed in expanding vote-by-mail efforts.

The Twitter posts were the latest in a series of broadsides the president has aimed at a process that has become the primary vehicle for casting ballots in an electoral system transformed by the pandemic. As most states largely abandon in-person voting because of health concerns, Trump, along with many of his Republican allies, has launched a series of false attacks to demonize mail voting as fraught with fraud and delivering an inherent advantage to Democratic candidates — despite there being scant evidence for either claim.

Republicans have also recently begun to ramp up a multimillion-dollar initiative to monitor polling places and challenge voters deemed suspicious, efforts the GOP says are needed to prevent fraud but that Democrats say are intended to suppress turnout in a bid to aid Trump.

“Michigan sends absentee ballots to 7.7 million people ahead of Primaries and the General Election,” the president tweeted Wednesday morning. “This was done illegally and without authorization by a rogue Secretary of State. I will ask to hold up funding to Michigan if they want to go down this Voter Fraud path!”

An hour later he made a similar threat against Nevada, saying the state had created “a great Voter Fraud scenario” and adding, “If they do, ‘I think’ I can hold up funds to the State.”

Trump’s outbursts come as the White House and his reelection campaign confront polls showing the president trails his Democratic rival, Joe Biden, both nationally and in key swing states.

Trump has often made threats about cutting off funding to states but has not always followed through. He has threatened in the past to withhold federal funds to so-called sanctuary cities. Last month, he said he wanted Democratic states to give him “sanctuary-city adjustments” in exchange for federal financial relief. He has not yet followed up on that.

The White House did not respond to requests for comment or elaboration.

Michigan’s secretary of state, Jocelyn Benson, quickly clarified Wednesday that the state is not mailing ballots to all Michigan voters. On Wednesday, she began mailing ballot applications to all registered voters. “I was notified about the tweet this morning, and it caught me off guard because it of course was inaccurate,” said Benson, a Democrat. “It is nothing different from what my Republican colleagues in other states are doing. It boggles my mind, that this, which is completely within my authority, would in any way be seen as controversial.”

Benson said she has already spent $4.5 million to mail voters ballot applications, which are also available online, using money from the federal coronavirus relief law. She had previously sent absentee ballot applications to all voters for the state’s local elections May 5.

Michigan voters who apply for absentee ballots for the statewide primary in August for House and Senate races may also opt in to receive ballots for the November general election.

The president’s attack on Nevada is particularly confounding, given that the state’s effort to switch to a nearly all-mail election was made by Secretary of State Barbara K. Cegavske, a Republican. Democrats have sued Cegavske to block her effort to close nearly all of the state’s in-person polling places for the June 9 primary and mail ballots to all registered voters.

“If it has not become apparent yet, Donald Trump makes stuff up,” said Marc Elias, the Democratic elections lawyer who is suing Cegavske to require more in-person polling places to remain open. “So I don’t think he has a particular objection other than someone has told him that he is losing in Michigan and in Nevada so today he decided to tweet about Michigan and Nevada.”

Cegavske’s office did not respond to requests for comment.

Georgia’s Republican secretary of state and municipal officials in Milwaukee have also said they will send vote-by-mail applications to registered voters in hopes of easing stress on in-person voting locations. In Wisconsin, the state’s bipartisan election commission was meeting Wednesday to decide whether to mail ballot application forms to all registered voters and more than 200,000 people who are eligible to vote but not registered.

The Republican National Committee has also been sending absentee ballot applications to voters in states with no-excuse absentee ballot voting, like Pennsylvania. The applications, which are labeled with an “Official Republican Party Notice” and a “paid for by the Republican National Committee” disclaimer, include envelopes already addressed to the local county elections offices for the applications to be returned.

Some state Republican parties have been actively encouraging their supporters to vote by mail. In Pennsylvania, another state that recently passed a law to move to no-excuse vote by mail, the state Republican Party has set up an online portal that helps voters understand the new law.

Many states, including Michigan and Wisconsin, also allow voters to make online requests to have absentee ballots mailed to them.

The president himself, along with the first lady, Melania Trump, voted by mail in Florida’s presidential primary in March.