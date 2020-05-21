Judge grants sanctions against DOJ over citizenship question

A federal judge on Thursday agreed to impose financial sanctions against the Trump administration for failing to produce hundreds of documents during litigation over whether a citizenship question could be added to the 2020 census.
US District Judge Jesse Furman said in a ruling that the Trump administration’s failure to produce the documents “may well have been inadvertent, but is nevertheless unacceptable for any litigant, and particularly for the Department of Justice.’’
The judge in New York ordered the administration to pay some of the costs and fees of nonprofit advocacy groups that had sought the sanctions.
“To be sure, this was not DOJ’s finest hour,’’ Furman wrote. “At best, DOJ failed to produce more than 10 percent of the documents that defendants were required to produce as part of this litigation.’’
The Department of Justice declined to comment.
Last year, Furman ruled against an effort by the Trump administration to add a citizenship question to the 2020 census. That decision was upheld by the US Supreme Court, which said Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross’s rationale for the citizenship question — to help enforce voting rights — appeared to be contrived.
Nonprofit groups that had sued to block the citizenship question demanded sanctions after new documents surfaced that they say suggested Ross’s motive in adding the citizenship question was for aiding redistricting efforts.
Lawyers for the Trump administration admitted last fall that they had discovered more than 3,700 pages of documents while responding to a congressional inquiry that had not been shared .
