Sailor shot, suspect killed at Texas naval air station

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — An armed person wounded a sailor at a Texas naval air station Thursday before being killed by security forces, officials said.

The US Navy said the security team “neutralized” an active shooter at the Naval Air Station-Corpus Christi at about 6:15 a.m. Thursday. The shooter was shot and killed by security personnel, according to a US official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss details about an ongoing investigation.

One sailor assigned to the security team was injured but was in good condition, the Navy said.