Senate approves John Ratcliffe for top intelligence job in sharply split vote

Every Senate Democrat opposed the nomination, making Ratcliffe the first national intelligence chief installed with no support from the opposition party since the post was created in late 2004. But Democrats agreed to dispense with the normal rules and accelerate Ratcliffe’s confirmation in an effort to more quickly oust the acting director of national intelligence, Richard Grenell, who has declassified documents to the political benefit of the White House. The final tally in the Senate was 49-44 in favor, with seven not voting.

WASHINGTON — A divided Senate voted on Thursday to confirm Representative John Ratcliffe of Texas, a fierce conservative ally of President Trump’s with relatively little intelligence experience, to become the next director of the nation’s spy agencies.

The partisan outcome reflected the extent to which Trump has further polarized Washington. Attacking career intelligence analysts and his own appointees, he has tossed aside the notion of unpoliticized intelligence to recast the relatively staid spy agencies as players in one big partisan fight.

Separately Thursday, also in a sharply divided vote, the Senate Foreign Relations Committee advanced the nomination of a Trump administration pick — whose nonprofit organization is being investigated for possible tax violations — to lead a federal media agency with oversight of a news service that has come under increasing criticism from Trump.

The 12-10 party-line vote came after testy debate among senators over the propriety of voting on Michael Pack’s nomination to lead the US Agency for Global Media while his organization is being scrutinized by the District of Columbia’s attorney general. At one point, the committee went into a closed session at the request of Democrats so senators could speak about the nomination privately. The agency oversees Voice of America and other government funded news outlets.

Democratic senators have vigorously protested the nomination of Pack to the normally obscure post, in which the president has taken a particular interest as his administration steps up its criticism of Voice of America. The news agency is federally funded but operates independently, yet the White House has accused the outlet of promoting Chinese government propaganda in its coronavirus coverage and threatened to bar its White House bureau chief from traveling on Air Force Two.

The speedy confirmation of Ratcliffe was a sharp change of fortune from last summer, when Trump first tapped him to oversee the nation’s 17 intelligence agencies. At that time, Ratcliffe withdrew from consideration within days amid doubts about his qualifications, his partisan political background as a House member, and reports that he had inflated his résumé from his time as a federal prosecutor in Texas.

Ratcliffe’s luck turned after Trump replaced the previous acting intelligence chief, Joseph Maguire, with Grenell, the ambassador to Germany and a fierce partisan on behalf of the president. As the acting director, Grenell has embarked on a campaign to declassify sensitive records that would benefit Trump politically and reorganize the intelligence director’s office, moves that prompted unease among some lawmakers of both parties.

Senator Marco Rubio, Republican of Florida and the acting chairman of the Intelligence Committee, said Thursday that he was “confident” that Ratcliffe would lead the agencies “with integrity” and stressed the importance of having a permanent director approved by the Senate in office.

“In a time when the threats to our nation are many and varied, it is critical to have a Senate-confirmed DNI ensuring the wide array of intelligence agencies are sharing information across lines, coordinating capabilities, and are all working in the furtherance of the same strategic aim,” Rubio said.

Ratcliffe, who will be the first Senate-confirmed intelligence director in nine months, is set to be sworn in on Tuesday, according to an intelligence official, giving Grenell a few more days in office.

Questions about Ratcliffe’s preparedness and suitability for the job are likely to follow him into office, particularly among Democrats and career intelligence officials. When Congress created the position almost two decades ago, it envisioned directors who would be nonpartisan national security specialists.

Ratcliffe, by contrast, has served only a brief stint as an acting US attorney in Texas, in an office that sees relatively few national security cases, and joined the House Intelligence Committee only last year. He made his name in Washington in recent years as one of Trump’s savviest allies in the House, frequently appearing on Fox News to defend the president during the Russia investigation and sharply criticizing the FBI along the way. Ultimately, Ratcliffe joined a team of House members that helped mount Trump’s impeachment defense this year.

Ratcliffe promised during his confirmation to work in a nonpartisan manner, insisting that he would “deliver the unvarnished truth” to the president and Congress, unshaded by political objectives.

Democrats said on Thursday that they were unconvinced that Ratcliffe could put his personal political views aside or stand up to Trump.

Senator Ron Wyden, Democrat of Oregon and a member of the Intelligence Committee, said that Ratcliffe’s confirmation hearing suggested that he would not “speak truth to power; he would surrender to it.”

Wyden had pressed Ratcliffe during the hearing to state his views on Russian election interference, the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi and the firing by Trump of the intelligence agencies’ inspector general. On each point, Ratcliffe declined to give the kind of unequivocal statements that Wyden sought.

“He has demonstrated that he is so eager to serve power, he will twist that truth,” Wyden said in a speech before Thursday’s vote. “And he demonstrated this again and again.”

Lawmakers’ unease with Grenell in large measure drove momentum for confirming Ratcliffe.

After stepping into the job in February, Grenell began an aggressive remaking of his office. He has announced a 15 percent cut to the National Counterterrorism Center, reorganized the office’s cyberspace oversight, put a new official in charge of intelligence briefings for presidential candidates and elevated the role of a three-star military officer.

Those moves, as well as Grenell’s promotion of career officials, won cautious praise from some former officials, who have said the national intelligence office had grown too large and needed to focus on new threats.

But others, including members of Congress, have expressed concerns that Grenell ousted career officials, among them Russ Travers, the former acting chief of the counterterrorism center, and Deirdre Walsh, the former chief operating officer.

