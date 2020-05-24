After 17 years underground, cicadas stage a 2020 Southern invasion

After 17 years as nymphs growing underground and feeding on tree roots, cicadas are back across much of the South, much to the delight of the raccoons, turtles, and birds that gorge on them and the entomologists who have waited patiently for their return.

“They’re big, they’re noisy,” said Eric Day, an entomologist at Virginia Tech. “What’s not to love about them?”

Periodical cicadas’ life span is among the longest of any insect, but they spend only a sliver of their days in the sun. After growing underground for 13 to 17 years, a brood will come out in one of 15 specific regions of the United States. This year, males have already started calling out to females in southwest Virginia, West Virginia, and parts of North Carolina, the mating grounds of Brood IX.