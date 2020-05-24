Black coronavirus patients land in hospitals more often, study finds

Among those seeking medical care for COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus, Black patients were hospitalized at nearly three times the rate of white and Hispanic patients, according to an analysis of patient records from a large health care system in Northern California.

Crowded living conditions, poorer overall health, and limited access to care have been blamed, among other factors. But a new study suggests that the disparity was particularly acute for Black patients.

As the coronavirus spread across the United States, sweeping through low-income, densely populated communities, Black and Hispanic patients died at higher rates than white patients.

The disparity remained even after researchers took into account differences in age, sex, income, and the prevalence of chronic health problems that exacerbate COVID-19, like hypertension and type 2 diabetes.

The finding suggests that Black patients may have had limited access to medical care or that they postponed seeking help until later in the course of their illness, when the disease was more advanced.

Black patients were also far less likely than white, Hispanic, or Asian patients to have been tested for the virus before going to the emergency room for care.

Black patients “are coming to us later and sicker, and they’re accessing our care through the emergency department and acute care environment,” said Dr. Stephen Lockhart, the chief medical officer at Sutter Health in Sacramento and one of the authors of the new study.

The study, which was peer reviewed, was published in Health Affairs.

New York Times

Northam slammed for mingling on beach without a mask

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam, slammed on social media over the weekend after he was photographed maskless and mingling with visitors in Virginia Beach, acknowledged Sunday that he should have been carrying a face mask in case he ended up in a crowd.

Northam has encouraged Virginians to wear masks in public and indicated on Friday that he planned to issue a mandate for masks on Tuesday, although it is not clear if that would apply to outdoor public spaces, such as parks or beaches.

Northam, a physician, has also urged ‘‘social distancing,’’ specifically, to stay at least 6 feet apart from others in public.

In photos that appeared on Twitter and Facebook, Northam stands elbow-to-elbow with a group of three people as they pose for a picture at the shore. In another, he takes a selfie with a woman. In another he appears to be on the crowded beach boardwalk.

Northam’s office initially noted that the governor was outside and was not expecting to get close to anyone, but people recognized him and wanted to take pictures.

A spokeswoman later sent an updated statement acknowledging that the governor could have been better prepared for the crowd.

‘‘The governor has repeatedly encouraged wearing face coverings inside or when social distancing is impossible,’’ spokeswoman Alena Yarmosky said Sunday.

Republicans seized on the opportunity to criticize Northam, a Democrat, who has been under pressure from some to ease restrictions in the state.

‘‘Physician, heal thyself,’’ House minority leader Todd Gilbert, a Republican from Shenandoah, tweeted.

Washington Post

Trump adviser pushes for in-person G7 meeting

WASHINGTON — President Trump’s national security adviser said he thinks leaders of the world’s major economies “would love to get out of their offices and meet in person and plan the post-COVID world” at a summit Trump is considering hosting in the United States in June.

Trump had scheduled the Group of Seven summit for June 10-12 at Camp David, the presidential retreat in Maryland. But in March, he announced he was canceling the annual meeting because of the pandemic and that the leaders would confer by video conference instead.

His national security adviser, Robert O’Brien, told CBS’s “Face the Nation” that the meeting would be a chance for the leaders to “decide how to get their economies reopened and how we can work together to make sure that we all get out of this COVID crisis and bring back health and prosperity to our peoples.”

O’Brien said “we’d be looking at the end of June at this point.” He said “so far we’ve got a great response” from the invitations that have been extended. O’Brien said US officials will ensure that “everybody’s tested. We’ll make sure it’s a safe environment if the leaders can come here.”

Associated Press

Ohio lost more inmates to COVID-19 than any other state

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio has lost more inmates to COVID-19 than any other state, but the state prisons director said its prisons nonetheless must begin reopening to accommodate a slow return to business — and to crime.

The department has begun accepting new inmates from jails again and must soon resume the normal process of transferring inmates when necessary, Annette Chambers-Smith, head of the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction, said in an interview this week.

“The whole of the community is reopening, so when you reopen the community, you’re going to have more laws broken also,” she said. “So really when you restart the community, the entire process restarts.”

More than 600 employees systemwide have tested positive, along with more than 4,500 inmates. Of those, 66 inmates have died of confirmed or probable cases of COVID-19, with deaths spread across eight institutions.

Two guards and two nurses have died.

Ohio has recorded the most deaths of prisoners from COVID-19 and ranks second only to Tennessee in cases per 100,000 inmates, according to an analysis by The Marshall Project, a nonprofit news organization. Ohio also has the fourth-highest prisoner death rate.

Associated Press

Montana outbreak tied to Schwab country club

HAMILTON, Mont. — An outbreak of COVID-19 in western Montana is tied to an exclusive golf and country club developed by financial executive Charles Schwab.

Stock Farm Club general manager Steve Buck said the eight people who tested positive for COVID-19 in Ravalli County are employees of the club near Hamilton. One person had been hospitalized and seven others remained in isolation on Saturday.

The health department has said it was believed the first person who tested positive had contracted the respiratory virus outside the county.

Montana reported no new positive COVID-19 tests from samples run on Friday. The state has had 479 confirmed cases.

Associated Press