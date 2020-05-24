Sheriff: Deputy shot armed man who disrupted church service

WAXHAW, N.C. — A sheriff’s deputy shot and wounded a man who was armed with a knife when deputies responded to a complaint that he had disrupted an outdoor church service in North Carolina on Sunday, authorities said.

Investigators were trying to determine why the man, whose injuries didn’t appear life-threatening, interrupted the service outside Oak Grove Baptist Church in Waxhaw, N.C. said Deputy Tony Underwood, a spokesman for the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

Underwood said the man lives across the road from the church and, from a driveway about 200 yards from the outdoor service, had been shouting obscenities at congregation members on Sunday. Investigators suspect the man was upset about the noise from the outdoor service, Underwood said.