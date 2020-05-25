Biden, wearing mask, appears in public at a veterans memorial

“Thanks for your service,” Biden said, saluting a small group of veterans and other onlookers from a distance as he walked out.

He and his wife, Jill Biden, wearing black masks, laid a wreath of white flowers in a Memorial Day commemoration that had not been publicly announced before the trip. Biden, a practicing Catholic, made the sign of the cross.

Joe Biden, who has been campaigning from his home for more than two months amid the coronavirus crisis, on Monday made his first public appearance since mid-March, visiting a veterans memorial in Delaware.

The Bidens’ late son, Beau Biden, served in the Iraq War, and Biden often concludes speeches with the phrase, “May God protect our troops.” Beau Biden, the former attorney general of Delaware, died of brain cancer five years ago this week.

“Never forget the sacrifices that these men and women made,” Biden said Monday, according to a pool report from his visit to Veterans Memorial Park at the Delaware Memorial Bridge in New Castle, Del. “Never, ever, forget.”

Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee, cut a sharp visual contrast with President Trump, who has generally declined to wear a mask in public despite federal health recommendations, including at a memorial service Monday.

The visit comes as some Democrats, including some close allies, have grown impatient to see Biden publicly leave his Wilmington, Del., home and find ways to connect with voters, even in the era of social distancing.

Since the pandemic hit, he has held virtual rallies and made news media appearances from his basement and elsewhere in his house, but some Democrats have worried that without public events, it is difficult to drive a proactive message.

“It feels good to be out of my house,” Biden said Monday, according to the pool report.

Asked whether his Memorial Day outing signaled the beginning of more public appearances, his campaign released a statement emphasizing the particular significance of Monday’s holiday during the crisis — “it’s more imperative than ever that we honor and remember the veterans, and their families, who sacrificed everything for this nation” — without addressing Biden’s future plans.

Biden, 77, and his campaign advisers have said they intend to abide by the public safety recommendations that have, so far, made rallies and other campaign events impossible. They and other allies have cited concerns for the health of everyone who might attend such an event — including the candidate — and have indicated that they are making an effort to serve as role models who respect the science behind the recommendations.

All 50 states have begun lifting at least some restrictions, but to widely varying degrees. In the meantime, the campaign is looking for other ways to drive a message of experience and a steady hand in a moment of crisis. Biden is holding more virtual events aimed at battleground states, and over the weekend, the campaign quickly seized on the news that Trump had gone golfing to create a video that attracted significant attention online.

“Nearly 100,000 Americans have died,” read text displayed on the video. “The death toll is still rising. The President is playing golf.”

Also Monday, the Bidens released a video to commemorate Memorial Day, a sign of the virtual campaign still underway, a far cry from the parades and in-person ceremonies often held throughout the country to mark the day.

“This year, Memorial Day feels a little different,” Biden said in the video. He told those who had lost loved ones in military service, “Thank you. We owe you. We can never lessen the magnitude of your loss. But this I can promise you: We will never forget.”