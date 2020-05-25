Despite measures, meat workers are still getting sick

Despite those efforts, the number of Tyson employees with COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, has exploded from under 1,600 a month ago to more than 7,000 today, according to a Washington Post analysis of news reports and public records.

WASHINGTON — Tyson Foods, the largest meat processor in the United States, has transformed its facilities across the country since legions of its workers started getting sick from the novel coronavirus. It has set up on-site medical clinics, screened employees for fevers at the beginning of their shifts, required the use of facial coverings, installed plastic dividers between station,s and taken a host of other steps to slow the spread.

What has happened at Tyson — and the meat industry overall — shows how difficult getting the nation back to normal is, even in essential fields such as food processing. Meat companies are spending hundreds of millions of dollars — on protective gear, paid leave, ventilation systems, and more — because they were forced to shut dozens of plants that were among the top COVID-19 hot spots outside of cities.

But the industry has still experienced a surge in cases, and some of the companies say they are limited in how much they can keep workers separated from one another. A small portion of the industry’s labor force has gone back to work — some workers kept away on purpose — and the nation’s meat supply remains deeply strained as barbecue season gets underway.

A May report from CoBank, which specializes in serving rural America, warns meat that supplies in grocery stores could shrink as much as 35 percent, prices could spike 20 percent, and the impact could become even ‘‘more acute later this year’’ as the effects on the US agriculture supply chain are felt.

Grocery stores have been able to partially meet consumer demand thanks to meat already in the supply chain in March, when the pandemic broke out, but the report said those supplies were quickly being used up.

The prospect of long-term shortages is giving rise to an intensifying debate about whether the industry should reopen faster or safety should be prioritized, even at the cost of the nation’s food supply.

With an April 28 executive order encouraging meat plants to reopen, the Trump administration has said the food supply must be weighted equally with safety. Over the past month, more than half of the 30 meat processing plants that had shuttered because of COVID-19 have reopened.

‘‘Our objective is two equal goals,’’ Vice President Mike Pence said in a meeting with Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds, a Republican. ‘‘Number one is the safety and health of the workforce in our meat processing plants, and, two, there’s strength in our food supply and getting people back to work.’’

But others say safety must be the paramount concern — and the industry still has a long way to go before facilities are safe again.

‘‘Absolutely, positively, no worker’s life is worth my getting a cheaper hamburger. No worker’s life is worth that,’’ former vice president Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee for president, told Yahoo News last week.

Officials with the meat processors say they are doing whatever they can to protect workers, while trying to make sure the nation’s food supply remains sound.

‘‘The safety of our team members is paramount and we only reopen our facilities when we believe we can safely do so,’’ said Gary Mickelson, Tyson’s director of media relations.

What’s clear is the industry’s efforts so far, though they may have lessened the virus’s spread, have not come close to stopping it. Over the past month, the number of infections tied to three of the country’s biggest meat processors — Tyson Foods, Smithfield Foods, and JBS — has gone from just over 3,000 to more than 11,000, according to the analysis by the Post.

Throughout the entire industry, worker deaths have tripled, surging from 17 to at least 63, according to the Midwest Center for Investigative Reporting, which is tracking outbreaks through local news reports.

Four of the plants that reopened saw outbreaks with more than 700 positive cases, according to the Midwest Center: Tyson Foods operations in Logansport, Ind.; Perry, Iowa; Waterloo, Iowa; and a Smithfield Foods plant in Sioux Falls, S.D.

In Iowa, Nebraska, and South Dakota, coronavirus cases linked to meat workers represent 18 percent, 20 percent, and 29 percent of the states’ total cases, respectively, according to the Environmental Working Group, a nonprofit advocacy organization.

Many plants that have reopened are operating at reduced capacity — either due to widespread absences or to reduce the number of workers on shift to allow for social distancing. Closures have affected 45,000 workers, according to the United Food and Commercial Workers union, the largest organization representing meatpacking workers.

The recent closures have cascaded through local economies, as farmers who supply plants are left with nowhere to take their animals. The National Pork Producers Council estimates that current plant capacities are creating backlogs of 170,000 hogs a day.

‘‘These hogs will eventually stay on farms too long and grow too large to be accepted by harvest facilities. It is estimated that up to 10,069,000 market hogs will need to be euthanized,’’ the pork producer group said in a recent fact sheet.