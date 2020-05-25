Pandemic brings smaller, subdued Memorial Day observances

On the weekend that marked the unofficial start of summer, authorities warned people heading to beaches, parks, or backyard barbecues to heed social-distancing rules to avoid a resurgence of the disease that has infected 5.4 million people worldwide and killed more than 345,000, including nearly 100,000 Americans, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

BILLINGS, Mont. — Americans settled for small processions and online tributes instead of parades Monday as they observed Memorial Day in the shadow of the pandemic, which forced communities to honor the nation’s military dead with modest, more subdued ceremonies that also remembered those lost to the coronavirus.

Memorial Day commemorations were canceled or toned down across the country. Veterans, along with nursing home residents, have made up a significant portion of those who died in the US outbreak.

The 37,000 American flags traditionally placed on the Boston Common to honor Massachusetts military members who died in service were replaced with just 1,000 flags, to limit volunteers and onlookers. In Minneapolis, several bagpipers and drummers lined up outside the Minnesota Veterans Home and played as a parade of cars drove past.

The city of Woodstock, Ga,, held its ceremony online. The ceremony, which included readings, vocal performances, and gunshots from a ceremonial rifle team, were filmed over a series of days last week and edited together.

In Chicago, a neighborhood group that’s been holding a parade for more than a half-century also moved its event online, with video clips from previous years and messages from special guests, including veterans and Mayor Lori Lightfoot. In the suburb of Lisle, a convoy of vehicles from fire departments and VFW posts drove silently through village streets.

Fallen military members were honored in New York City with car convoys and small ceremonies.

On Long Island, a small group of veterans saluted, wearing masks and spaced several feet apart, as a parade of cars passed beneath a large American flag.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo joined a private ceremony at the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum in Manhattan, with both the sacrifices of military members and the challenge of the coronavirus on his mind.

Associated Press

Lake revelers in Missouri draw stern warning

O’FALLON, Mo. — Missouri’s health director issued a dire warning Monday after photos and video showed Memorial Day weekend revelers partying close together.

One video on social media showed a crammed pool at Lake of the Ozarks, with people lounging and playing close together, without masks.

Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services director Randall Williams said that behavior like what was seen at the lake could have “long-lasting and tragic” results.

The lake draws people from as far away as Arkansas and Iowa. It’s also an especially popular spot for travelers from St. Louis city and county, which combined account for more than half of Missouri’s 11,988 confirmed cases of COVID-19, and more than two-thirds of the 681 deaths.

Bars, restaurants, and hotels at Lake of the Ozarks also had big crowds, and they weren’t alone. In Hannibal, Mark Twain’s hometown and a popular regional tourist attraction, people could be seen sitting shoulder-to-shoulder inside and out at downtown bars and restaurants over the weekend.

Republican Governor Mike Parson allowed Missouri businesses and attractions to reopen May 4, but the state order requires 6-foot social distancing through at least the end of May. The order leaves it up to local and state health officials to enforce social distancing. It wasn’t immediately clear if Camden County, the lake county that draws the biggest crowds, planned any action.

Associated Press

Mayor says D.C. is ‘back on track’ for gradual reopening

WASHINGTON — District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser, a Democrat, said Monday that the city is ‘‘back on track’’ to move toward a gradual reopening after seeing a slight spike in new cases over the weekend.

Bowser said she would wait until Wednesday to decide whether to move Friday to Phase 1 of the city’s reopening. She said she wants to see 14 days of declining community spread — calculated by the date of symptom onset and excluding cases at confined facilities such as nursing homes — before she makes a decision. The city ‘‘reset’’ to Day 11 of declines after an increase over the weekend. Bowser said officials again saw a decline in cases Monday that put D.C. at Day 12 on the downward trend.

The D.C. Health Department reported Monday that there were 115 new positive cases, bringing the total to 8,225. The district also reported eight COVID-19-related deaths, all among residents in their 60s, 70s, and 80s.

Bowser said the city remains on track to have the contact tracers and testing needed to meet its goals in those categories. She had planned to make an announcement Tuesday on the timing of the reopening and what it would include.

Washington Post

California issues guidelines for church reopenings

LOS ANGELES — Religious services in California will look much different under rules unveiled Monday that limit attendance to 100 people and recommend worshippers wear masks, limit singing, and refrain from shaking hands or hugging.

The state released guidance under which county health departments can approve the reopening of churches, mosques, synagogues, and other houses of worship. They have been closed since Governor Gavin Newsom issued a stay-at-home order in March to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

It’s not immediately known how soon in-person services will resume. Counties that are having success controlling the virus are likely to move quickly. Others with outbreaks — such as Los Angeles County, which has about 60 percent of California’s roughly 3,800 deaths — may choose to delay.

The guidelines ask worshippers to wear masks, avoid sharing prayer books or prayer rugs, and skip the collection plate. They also say to avoid large gatherings for holidays, weddings, and funerals and warn that activities such as singing or group recitation ‘‘negate” the benefits of social distancing.

The guidelines say even with physical distancing, in-person worship carries a higher risk of transmitting the virus and increasing the numbers of hospitalizations and deaths and recommend houses of worship shorten services.

Associated Press