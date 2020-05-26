Franklin Templeton fires employee in Central Park video

The investment management company Franklin Templeton fired an employee after a confrontation she had with a Black man in Central Park that was captured on video.

The video shows a white woman with an unleashed dog in a wooded area of the park calling the police.

“There is an African-American man,” she said. “He is recording me and threatening myself and my dog.” The video was posted to Twitter by the man’s sister, who wrote that he is an avid bird-watcher and had asked the woman to put her dog on a leash. The man, Christian Cooper, also posted the video online. The woman, Amy Cooper, the head of insurance investment at the company, issued an apology on CNN.