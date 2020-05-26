Local officials stunned by raucous Memorial Day festivities

St. Louis County Executive Sam Page called it “reckless behavior.” He asked the county’s health department to issue a travel advisory, citing concerns raised by residents and employers just as the county was beginning to reopen after weeks of shutdown caused by the virus.

Big crowds were reported at swimming pools, bars, and restaurants at the popular central Missouri lake. Postings showed people without masks partying and swimming together, seemingly ignoring guidance from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and from the state, to keep at least 6 feet apart.

O’FALLON, Mo. — Leaders in Kansas City and St. Louis are urging people who partied close together at Lake of the Ozarks over the Memorial Day weekend to self-quarantine for two weeks.

Advertisement

St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson and Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas, both Democrats, took to Twitter to express their disappointment with the crowds at the lake, which draws from the metropolitan areas on both sides of the state, along with neighboring Arkansas, Illinois, Kansas, and Iowa.

“If you were part of a group that didn’t socially distance or wear masks, please, for the health of your family, coworkers, and friends, stay home for the next 14 days,” Krewson said in a tweet.

Associated Press

Some states see uptick of cases after reopening

About a dozen states are seeing an uptick in new coronavirus cases, bucking the national trend of staying steady or seeing decreases, and at least half of those states were part of an early wave of reopenings in late April or early May.

Alabama, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, and Tennessee are among the states that have had recent growth in newly reported cases, several weeks after moving to reopen. Arkansas, North Dakota, and Oklahoma, which did not have statewide stay-at-home orders in place but began reopening businesses, are also reporting an uptick in new cases.

Advertisement

The Washington, D.C., region, which has been locked down for weeks, also saw a jump in new cases as the city approaches a planned reopening on Friday.

The new numbers could reflect increased testing capacity in some places, though it is also an indication that the virus’s grip is far from over, with the country edging toward 100,000 deaths, more than those killed in the Vietnam and Korean wars combined.

Experts have warned that opening too early could lead to a second wave. Dr. Michael Ryan, the executive director of the World Health Organization’s emergencies unit, warned at a press briefing Monday that letting up on social distancing measures too soon could allow the virus to bounce back quickly and hit “a second peak” in many nations.

The latest figures come as the overall pace of new cases and deaths slows in the United States, and some Americans are relaxing social distancing.

Some of the hardest hit states, including New York and New Jersey, have reported steep downward trendlines. Other states, from Oregon to Pennsylvania, are also showing signs of progress.

New York Times

New Jersey to allow outdoor graduations starting July 6

New Jersey schools can hold outdoor graduation ceremonies starting July 6, with participants required to follow social-distancing rules, Governor Phil Murphy announced.

He also said professional sports teams may ‘‘return to training and even competition — if their leagues choose to move in that direction.’’ The National Football League’s New York Jets and New York Giants both practice and play in New Jersey.

Advertisement

New Jersey reported 703 new cases and 54 additional deaths over 24 hours. The holiday weekend probably kept the reports artificially low, he said, but the trend in recent days has been ‘‘way down from our peak.’’ Hospitalizations, at 2,723, were down by about 1,500 over the past two weeks. The 786 intensive-care admissions were about 450 fewer than two weeks ago. Still, 134 people were newly hospitalized even as 131 were discharged.

County and state parks at times were filled to capacity over the Memorial Day weekend, Murphy said. The use of face coverings, highly recommended by his administration, was ‘‘going in the right direction,’’ he said, but more compliance was necessary.

Bloomberg News

Cuomo continues to shift focus toward economy

After weeks of declining deaths and hospitalizations, Governor Andrew Cuomo said it was time to focus on relaunching New York City’s moribund economy.

The Democratic governor laid out a plan that included accelerating major infrastructure projects and tackling transmission of the virus in the hardest-hit neighborhoods after ringing open the New York Stock Exchange.

“We’re going to turn the page on COVID-19, and we’re going to start focusing on reopening,” he said during a briefing at the exchange.

The mid-Hudson Valley, including the city’s northern suburbs, on Tuesday became the latest region of New York state to begin slowly phasing in economic activity. Long Island was expected to follow Wednesday, which would leave New York City as the only region awaiting the start of reopening.

Cuomo said the state will direct outbreak-fighting resources to 10 city ZIP codes that account for many of the new hospitalizations. Those cases are coming from mostly lower-income and predominantly minority neighborhoods, he said.

Advertisement

Citing the need for infrastructure spending to boost the economy, Cuomo announced accelerated timelines for improvement projects at the city’s Penn Station and LaGuardia Airport. He said that the state would need help from the federal government for other projects and that he planned to travel Wednesday to Washington and meet with President Trump.

Statewide hospitalization rates continue to decline, with about 200 new cases a day. The number of deaths reported Monday dropped to 73, the lowest number since late March.

“In this absurd new reality, that is good news,” Cuomo said.

Associated Press