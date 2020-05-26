Respected Pentagon watchdog stepping down from post

WASHINGTON — Glenn A. Fine, ousted by President Trump last month as head of a watchdog panel assigned to oversee how his administration spends trillions of taxpayer dollars in coronavirus pandemic relief, said Monday he was resigning from his Pentagon job.

Fine is a longtime leader among government watchdogs. He was the Justice Department’s inspector general for years, uncovering problems with FBI surveillance and other issues after the Sept. 11 attacks, and since 2016 had led the Pentagon inspector general’s office.

On April 7, Trump demoted Fine from his role as the acting inspector general for the Defense Department. The move disqualified Fine, who has a reputation for aggressiveness and independence, from continuing to serve as the just-named leader of a committee of inspectors general that Congress created to coordinate oversight of the administration’s pandemic spending.